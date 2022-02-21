What's new

At least three injured in grenade attack on a Peshawar police station

F

Faqirze

FULL MEMBER
Sep 17, 2021
191
-1
252
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
PESHAWAR:
Three cops were injured after unidentified people hurled two hand grenades at Phando police station in Peshawar on Saturday.

According to police officials, the incident took place in the morning. The assailants fled the scene after attacking the police station.

Soon after the incident, a large contingent of law enforcers reached the police station, and the bomb disposal squad confirmed that hand grenades were used in the attack. The police station was said to be partially damaged.

The injured officials had been taken to Lady Reading Hospital from where they were discharged after being treated. They were reportedly between the ages of 30 and 45 years; none were in critical condition.

Last month, three people, including a nine-year-old child, were killed while over two dozen were injured when a blast tore through a bustling market chowk near Lohari Gate in Lahore, a prominent entrance of the historic walled city.

According to the Lahore police, an initial investigation showed that a 1.5 kilogramme improvised explosive device (IED) was planted in a motorcycle parked next to a pushcart outside a bank, which was the cause of the blast.

“It was an IED (improvised explosive device) blast,” Lahore Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations Abid Khan told media men at the emergency gate of Lahore Mayo Hospital where the deceased and the injured were shifted.

Source: https://tribune.com.pk/story/234430...-in-grenade-attack-at-peshawar-police-station
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

jus_chillin
At least 7 injured in blast in Quetta's Nawa Killi area
Replies
0
Views
386
jus_chillin
jus_chillin
INDIAPOSITIVE
One policeman martyred, another injured in hand grenade attack in Peshawar
2
Replies
21
Views
763
Huffal
Huffal
Norwegian
Two Frontier Corps officials injured in bomb blast on Quetta's Sariab Road
Replies
11
Views
346
JawadKKhan
J
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
10 killed, at least 13 injured in Karachi blast
Replies
12
Views
597
pak-marine
P
F
LEAS ARREST TWO FACILITATORS OF TERRORISTS IN LAHORE BLAST: SOURCES
2
Replies
17
Views
883
Mujahid Memon
Mujahid Memon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom