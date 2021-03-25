What's new

At least one CRPF jawan killed, three hurt in J&K terror attack

NEW DELHI: At least one CRPF soldier was killed and three injured in a terror attack in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday, police said.




IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that Lashkar-e-Taiba was behind the attack.



The injured personnel have been rushed to a hospital.




The area has been cordoned off.
