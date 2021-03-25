NEW DELHI: At least one CRPF soldier was killed and three injured in a terror attack in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday, police said.
IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that Lashkar-e-Taiba was behind the attack.
The injured personnel have been rushed to a hospital.
The area has been cordoned off.
@Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Mrc
IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that Lashkar-e-Taiba was behind the attack.
The injured personnel have been rushed to a hospital.
The area has been cordoned off.
At least one CRPF jawan killed, three hurt in J&K terror attack | India News - Times of India
India News: NEW DELHI: At least one CRPF soldier was killed and three injured in a terror attack in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday, police sai.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
@Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Mrc