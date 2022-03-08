What's new

At least four security personnel martyred, over 15 injured in Sibi blast: police

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,896
-14
8,752
Country
India
Location
India
At least four security personnel were martyred and over 15 injured in a blast near Thandi Sarak in district Sibi of Balochistan, police said.

A senior official of the Counter-Terrorism Department Sibi, Hafeez Rind, told Dawn.com that it appeared to be a suicide blast; however, the investigation was underway.

The blast occurred near an open area where the annual Sibi Mela was being held.

"The blast took place 30 minutes after President Arif Alvi attended the festival in Sibi," Rind said. He added that four security forces personnel lost their lives and 27 others were injured in the attack.

Coordinator Balochistan Health Department Dr Wasim Baig said at least 28 injured were brought to the Civil Hospital, while five of them were in critical condition.

Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Dr Sarwar Hashmi told Dawn.com that most of the injured were security personnel, adding that five of the critically injured were moved to Quetta.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the blast and directed authorities to provide the best possible medical treatment to those injured in the blast.

Bizenjo said the blast was an attempt to sabotage the annual festival and overall peace in the province.

He vowed to thwart "all conspiracies against the province".

The chief minister directed the police to beef up security in Sibi and arrest those involved in the incident.

Last week, a suicide bomber had struck inside a Shia mosque in Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar area during Friday prayers, killing at least 56 worshippers and wounding 190 others.


www.dawn.com

At least four security personnel martyred, over 15 injured in Sibi blast: police

"The blast took place 30 minutes after President Arif Alvi attended the festival in Sibi," says CTD official
www.dawn.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501157133601046528
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2019
10,111
4
17,047
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1646745006152.png
 
Huffal

Huffal

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
2,427
0
3,077
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Ahhhhhhh there he is. There he is with the news regarding the casualties Pakistan suffers. Mustve been a hard month or so huh. All that news of all those terrorists that you have been supporting, being killed en masse. What was it? 65+ in the last month or so? Without any actual casualty on our side during the IBOs?

Yea mustve hurt you to the point where you frantically scoured the internet to find news such as this. And once it came, you were the first to report, as you are overwhelmed with joy.

Well allow me to bring you down.

Piss off mate, and go and weep for those 7 Indian security personnel killed in fratricide incidents rather than fake crying for ours.
 
Vortex

Vortex

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2008
3,090
2
3,859

Inna lillah wa inna ilayhi raaji'uun


May Allah open the doors of Jannat for all who lost their lives and give shafaa to all who have been injured.

 
INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,896
-14
8,752
Country
India
Location
India
Huffal said:
Ahhhhhhh there he is. There he is with the news regarding the casualties Pakistan suffers. Mustve been a hard month or so huh. All that news of all those terrorists that you have been supporting, being killed en masse. What was it? 65+ in the last month or so? Without any actual casualty on our side during the IBOs?

Yea mustve hurt you to the point where you frantically scoured the internet to find news such as this. And once it came, you were the first to report, as you are overwhelmed with joy.

Well allow me to bring you down.

Piss off mate, and go and weep for those 7 Indian security personnel killed in fratricide incidents rather than fake crying for ours.
Click to expand...

again we don't support any form of terrorism unlike you so not sure what you are on about no one is celebrating this attack it's sad ,also why was President of Pakistan the target?


 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
40,589
1
85,604
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
again we don't support any form of terrorism
Click to expand...

And Sunny Leone never worked in ****

Huffal said:
Piss off mate, and go and weep for those 7 Indian security personnel killed in fratricide incidents rather than fake crying for ours.
Click to expand...

Infanticides' are not enough

Some good attacks in Kashmir are just the perfect answer to the likes of @INDIAPOSITIVE

But our establishment is simply not ready for it
 
Huffal

Huffal

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
2,427
0
3,077
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
again we don't support any form of terrorism unlike you so not sure what you are on about no one is celebrating this attack it's sad ,also why was President of Pakistan the target?


Click to expand...
You say you dont support, yet your PM was the one who said they will free balochistan. Was it not your military leadership, MPs and even PM talking about giving more support to the balochistan terrorists? Also the fact that ecen RAW operatives have not only been captured by Pakistan, but also come out themselves saying they supported terrorism?

Shut the f*ck up, you are a hypocrite liar. You support them.

The fact that you ONLY report casualties of terror attacks and nothing more than that clearly shows your support to them. You only care about the damage done by the terrorists. Nothing else.

Anyways. You are scum.

@waz

Delete this scum from this forum

Areesh said:
And Sunny Leone never worked in ****



Infanticides' are not enough

Some good attacks in Kashmir are just the perfect answer to the likes of @INDIAPOSITIVE

But our establishment is simply not ready for it
Click to expand...
Oh they have been attacks in Kashmir. Dont think these 9 deaths were from the fratricide and suicides they reported.

Like with the sniper attacks pakistan did on India, they covered it up by a soldier mysteriously dying by falling off a post.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
40,589
1
85,604
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Huffal said:
Oh they have been attacks in Kashmir. Dont think these 9 deaths were from the fratricide and suicides they reported.

Like with the sniper attacks pakistan did on India, they covered it up by a soldier mysteriously dying by falling off a post.
Click to expand...

I don't care if they hide or not. What you are saying is guesswork

Attacks in IOK should be big enough that they can't even hide them

But we are not doing that
 
INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,896
-14
8,752
Country
India
Location
India
Huffal said:
You say you dont support, yet your PM was the one who said they will free balochistan. Was it not your military leadership, MPs and even PM talking about giving more support to the balochistan terrorists? Also the fact that ecen RAW operatives have not only been captured by Pakistan, but also come out themselves saying they supported terrorism?

Shut the f*ck up, you are a hypocrite liar. You support them.

The fact that you ONLY report casualties of terror attacks and nothing more than that clearly shows your support to them. You only care about the damage done by the terrorists. Nothing else.

Anyways. You are scum.

@waz

Delete this scum from this forum


Oh they have been attacks in Kashmir. Dont think these 9 deaths were from the fratricide and suicides they reported.

Like with the sniper attacks pakistan did on India, they covered it up by a soldier mysteriously dying by falling off a post.
Click to expand...

through moral support not terrorism big difference ,and if you do have evidence why not call on UN?show us your evidence sanction India what is stopping you?

also i do post other threads be fair brother

we are the same i wish nothing but best for pakistan
 
M

mudas777

FULL MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
1,984
0
3,401
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
hydrabadi_arab said:
We are slowly going back to pre 2014 days.
Click to expand...

We are only going forward, reverse gear is not for us. As they say snake is dead, tail is still thinking it can bite us back. Afghanistan is not the same as the past any more and fence is almost done and now only these few paid missing actors are hunted down and are on the run.
We will get there soon and at the mean time we still have to pay with our loved ones blood. RIP brave souls and our condolences are with your families and Allah grant your souls to the paradise. Ameen.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 4, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

jus_chillin
At least 7 injured in blast in Quetta's Nawa Killi area
Replies
0
Views
434
jus_chillin
jus_chillin
Norwegian
Two Frontier Corps officials injured in bomb blast on Quetta's Sariab Road
Replies
11
Views
385
JawadKKhan
J
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
10 killed, at least 13 injured in Karachi blast
Replies
12
Views
644
pak-marine
P
F
At least three injured in grenade attack on a Peshawar police station
Replies
2
Views
550
WarKa DaNG
WarKa DaNG
Mighty Lion
Two killed, over 24 injured in separate blasts targeting 'Kashmir Day' rallies in Quetta, Sibi
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
PakistaniAtBahrain
PakistaniAtBahrain

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom