At least five injured in Peshawar IED explosion

May 11, 2020PESHAWAR:At least five people were injured, including two traffic police officials, in an explosion on Peshawar’s Ashraf road on Monday.Security forces cordoned off the area and shifted the injured to nearby medical facilities.Additional Inspector General (AIG) Shafqat Malik confirmed the incident and said an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing around two kilograms was the cause of the incident.“The bomb was remotely detonated,” he said. “The IED was hidden in a motorbike.”He added that the target was apparently the police officials on duty. “An investigation is underway.”Earlier this year, at least 10 people including five women were injured in a hand grenade attack near the Karkhano police check post in Peshawar.Other injured included personnel of police and anti-narcotics force (ANF).