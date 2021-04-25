What's new

At least 82 killed in massive Baghdad hospital fire, ministry says

At least 82 people died in a huge hospital fire Saturday night in Iraq's capital city of Baghdad, the Iraqi Interior Ministry said Sunday.
Baghdad (CNN)At least 82 people died in a huge hospital fire Saturday night in Iraq's capital city of Baghdad, the Iraqi Interior Ministry said Sunday.
Another 110 people were injured in the blaze at Ibn al-Khatib Hospital, according to ministry spokesman Major General Khaled Al-Muhanna.
The fire started after oxygen tanks exploded, two health officials at the hospital told CNN.
Social media videos showed a chaotic scene as firefighters scrambled to put out the blaze and health workers tried to evacuate patients. People from all over Iraq are referred to the hospital in southeastern Baghdad, including many with Covid-19.



These things have become so common and normal under the current Iranian rulers of Iraq, they've turned Iraq into the biggest shithole of the world. We had none of this under Saddam.
 
