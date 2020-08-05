At least 73 killed in huge Beirut explosion, thousands injured

A massive explosion has rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut, killing at least 73 people, injuring close to 3000, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky.It began with a fire which is believed to have started in a fireworks factory at the port.Lebanon's head of security Abbas Ibrahim says the blast was caused by a highly explosive material including sodium nitrate which he believes was confiscated from a ship several months ago. It was stored at a facility at the port there.He said that an investigation into the explosion will include "revelations that will be announced about this dangerous warehouse which has been present since 2014," without providing any additional details.