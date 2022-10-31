What's new

At least 68 dead in bridge collapse in western India

At least 68 people were killed when a pedestrian bridge over a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat collapsed on Sunday, plunging hundreds of people into the water, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state Gujarat for a three-day visit, said he had directed the state chief minister to mobilize teams urgently for the rescue operation.

Fifty navy and 30 air force officials were sent to the scene along with a national disaster management team to trace missing people, the government said in a statement. A five-member special team was appointed to conduct an investigation into the disaster.
 

