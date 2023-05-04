What's new

At least 50 Hindus convert to Islam in Mirpurkhas

ghazi52

ghazi52

Mar 21, 2007
At least 50 Hindus convert to Islam in Mirpurkhas​

New converts will stay in a facility for four months to study the religion

Sameer Mandhro
May 04, 2023


At least 50 family members from ten families residing in different areas of the Mirpurkhas division have converted to Islam, The Express Tribune learned on Thursday.

Mohammad Shamroz Khan, son of Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, attended the ceremony held at a local seminary - Baitul Iman New Muslim Colony.

Speaking to The Express Tribune, Qari Taimur Rajput, one of the caretakers of the organisation, confirmed that 10 families have converted to Islam.

“They all willingly converted to Islam. No one has forced them,” Rajput claimed quoting Khan. He also reportedly inquired from the new converts whether they willingly took the step during the conversion ceremony which was also attended by several local residents.

Rajput added that 50 people converted, including 23 females and a one-year-old girl. The converts will stay in a local facility specially established for the new Muslims converts in 2018.

WhatsApp-Image-2023-05-04-at-12-40-261683187088-1.jpeg




WhatsApp-Image-2023-05-04-at-12-39-581683187088-2.jpeg


During their four-month-long stay at the facility, the new converts will study and learn their new religion and the organisation will provide for their needs, including clothes, food and medicine.

“We provide all possible support that these people need,” Rajput explained, saying hundreds of people have been converting to Islam in the last five years.

He also informed that only families were being converted to Islam. “We do not convert an individual as that could create issues,” he added.

Rajout added that following the four-month stay at the facility, the converts can leave and go anywhere.

On the other hand, Hindu activists expressed their grief and anger over the mass conversions.

Showing his anger, Faqir Shiva Kucchi, a Hindu activist who raises his voice against the practice, said “it seems the state itself is involved in these conversions”.

He added that local community members have been demanding the government to initiate legislation against the practice for several years.

“The conversions in Sindh are a serious issue and instead of taking measures to stop it, the federal minister’s son is part of the conversion,” he said.

“It is a matter of great concern for all of us [Hindus]. “We feel helplessness [now],” he said.

Kuchhi added that most of the converts were economically underprivileged and the local religious leaders take advantage of the fact.

“They offer them financial support and convert them easily,” he alleged.


Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Jul 24, 2021
“We provide all possible support that these people need,” Rajput explained, saying hundreds of people have been converting to Islam in the last five years.
He also informed that only families were being converted to Islam. “We do not convert an individual as that could create issues,” he added.
thats an interesting perspective, even back in the day individuals never converted it was mostly clan leaders or a closely related group of people
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Sep 18, 2012
who cares, man

I'd have done it in a heartbeat if big life things were at stake, and that it was potentially the key to monies, better/preferential treatment/inclusion in society.

Its very sad, poverty stricken folk.. kya krenge bechare ?

politicians are vultures, people are hyenas.. the rest of us are are monkeys :D

wildlife jungle ho gya na full..

tigers hunting

elephants defending

birds chirping

snakes biting

mongeese? fighting snake

mosquitos and leeches bloodsucking

enjoy the show, front row fancy box seats we got here.

its weird how everyone expects everyone else to have an opinion, strong one even.. on everything.

families are not talking to each other over political shit here, man.. its srs

even irl, full droid activation ho jati hai, room splits in two, relationships sour lmao


that topic is bad juju :mamba:
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
its free will dude, financial incentives probably
Its not free will my brother its miniority can not have choice but to merge in majority . no one just leave religion freely in massive numbers .

Eastern Sindh is Hindu majority, but it is part of interior Sindh and that too out of the green belt, so you can imagine how difficult their conditions are.
they may want to save women lives and status land etc . this was last option for them . if they were in free country like canada for example they will not converted in masses .
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Sep 18, 2012
Its not free will my brother its miniority can not have choice but to merge in majority . no one just leave religion freely in massive numbers .


they may want to save women lives and status land etc . this was last option for them . if they were in free country like canada for example they will not converted in masses .
sab ka jeena haram kar rhka h mazhabi logo n
 

