At least 50 Hindus convert to Islam in Mirpurkhas​

At least 50 Hindus convert to Islam in Mirpurkhas | The Express Tribune New converts will stay in a facility for four months to study the religion

,.,.,.New converts will stay in a facility for four months to study the religionMay 04, 2023At least 50 family members from ten families residing in different areas of the Mirpurkhas division have converted to Islam,learned on Thursday.Mohammad Shamroz Khan, son of Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, attended the ceremony held at a local seminary - Baitul Iman New Muslim Colony.Speaking to, Qari Taimur Rajput, one of the caretakers of the organisation, confirmed that 10 families have converted to Islam.“They all willingly converted to Islam. No one has forced them,” Rajput claimed quoting Khan. He also reportedly inquired from the new converts whether they willingly took the step during the conversion ceremony which was also attended by several local residents.Rajput added that 50 people converted, including 23 females and a one-year-old girl. The converts will stay in a local facility specially established for the new Muslims converts in 2018.During their four-month-long stay at the facility, the new converts will study and learn their new religion and the organisation will provide for their needs, including clothes, food and medicine.“We provide all possible support that these people need,” Rajput explained, saying hundreds of people have been converting to Islam in the last five years.He also informed that only families were being converted to Islam. “We do not convert an individual as that could create issues,” he added.Rajout added that following the four-month stay at the facility, the converts can leave and go anywhere.On the other hand, Hindu activists expressed their grief and anger over the mass conversions.Showing his anger, Faqir Shiva Kucchi, a Hindu activist who raises his voice against the practice, said “it seems the state itself is involved in these conversions”.He added that local community members have been demanding the government to initiate legislation against the practice for several years.“The conversions in Sindh are a serious issue and instead of taking measures to stop it, the federal minister’s son is part of the conversion,” he said.“It is a matter of great concern for all of us [Hindus]. “We feel helplessness [now],” he said.Kuchhi added that most of the converts were economically underprivileged and the local religious leaders take advantage of the fact.“They offer them financial support and convert them easily,” he alleged.