At least 5-6 fighter squadrons must be inducted': Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari

Q The IAF has recently changed its doctrine. What has necessitated this change and what are the basic features of this change?

A The three basic triggers that necessitated the doctrinal revisit are the changes in our threat environment, the changing character of warfare and rapid advancements in technology. The revised doctrine reflects our operational experiences from real-conflict situations as well as exercises within the country and with foreign air forces.

The doctrine aptly explains the role of air power in the overall national security matrix and focuses on the aspects that would provide guidance in peace, war and no-war-no-peace situations.

Q The Chinese threat has become strong on the LAC. What is the air surveillance strategy that the IAF pursues?

A We fully understand the importance of maintaining a close and continuous watch on areas of national interest. ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance), and specifically surveillance, is a field that requires a whole-of-nation approach rather than an individual-service approach. The IAF is pursuing the strategy of optimum-sensor utilisation in various domains including space-based military, civil and commercial assets as well as manned and unmanned aerial platforms. Inter-service and inter-agency co-operation has been enhanced for achieving faster and optimum dissemination of required surveillance inputs and avoiding duplication of efforts. Induction of new and more capable platforms has enhanced our surveillance capability in terms of range and accuracy. There is further impetus required in the field of multi-spectral, all-weather surveillance with faster revisit from space-based assets. The final aim is to fully integrate air and space capabilities to have a common picture of the aerospace medium, reduce the sensor-to-shooter time and enable optimum force application.

The IAF is cognisant of the undergoing expansion of the PLAAF (People’s Liberation Army Air Force). There is a requirement to invest in enhancing our capabilities to bridge the gap. Towards this, induction and procurement of fighter aircraft, force multipliers like AWACS/AEW&C (airborne early warning and control system) and tankers, and unmanned platforms need to be expedited. At least five to six fighter squadrons must be inducted in shorter time frames to mitigate the effects of shortfall in the overall strength of fighter squadrons.

The IAF is cognisant of the undergoing expansion of the PLAAF. There is a requirement to invest in enhancing our capabilities to bridge the gap.


Q There has been talk about the kind of ecosystem the manufacturing of the C-295 transport aircraft will generate.

A It is definitely a landmark event. It is for the first time that a foreign (Airbus) OEM (original equipment manufacturer) is setting up a final assembly line in India (Vadodara), with an Indian company fully involved in the assembly of a complete aircraft and not just restricted to manufacturing individual parts and dispatching it to assembly lines abroad. Other than the assembly, the project will involve around 125 MSMEs spread over seven states for manufacturing of 13,400 detailed parts, 4,600 sub-assemblies and all the seven major component assemblies.

The project will provide a major boost to the Indian defence industry and generate a sustainable ecosystem in India.

Q What implications does the C-295 have for remote parts of the country?

A The induction of C-295 will enhance the tactical load-lifting capability of the IAF. Its capability to carry out para drops and supply drops will enhance the IAF’s capability to maintain our forces in remote and unconnected parts of the country. In addition, its capability to land on semi-prepared surfaces as well as on short strips will boost the IAF’s ability to project its forces to forward areas. The platform is a replacement for the Avro aircraft, but is much more capable and can undertake additional roles and tasks.

Q What is the impact of the induction of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited-developed Light Combat Helicopter Prachand?

A It adds a unique capability to the IAF’s combat potential as the versatility and offensive potential of [the Prachand] is at par with or better than most attack helicopters operating globally. The helicopter possesses modern stealth characteristics, robust armour protection and formidable night-attack capability. Being an indigenous platform, it specifically addresses issues pertaining to our terrain and geography.

Q The IAF has its own alternative ideas about integration. Already spoken of as an auxiliary force, where does the IAF go from here in the integration effort?

A It would be incorrect to say that the IAF has its own alternative ideas about integration and theaterisation. The Air Force understands the imperativeness of joint planning and execution in future wars and is keen on integrating the efforts of the three services. We believe that the model of integration that we adopt must be future-ready, it must reduce levels of decision making, and capitalise on the strength of all three services.

Q The ongoing conflicts have shown that drones have become a cheap and effective bulk tool of surveillance and air attack. Against this backdrop, what is the direction of the IAF’s modernisation?

A The IAF is aware of the role of unmanned systems in future warfare and has initiated programmes to develop and integrate niche technologies related to unmanned systems. In addition to the development of HALE/MALE (high-altitude long endurance, medium-altitude long endurance), the IAF is also developing unmanned systems in collaboration with the private industry. These programmes include Manned Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T), Air Launched Flexible Asset-Swarm (ALFA-S) and Tactical Interdiction & Attack Air Vehicle (TIA-AV 50). The IAF has prepared a roadmap for induction of RPAs (remotely piloted aircraft) to meet both the short- and long-term operational requirements. The plan includes various types of systems ranging from small drones and counter drone systems to the MALE & HALE class of RPAs along with a weapon delivery capability.

Q What is the progress in the development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft?

A The draft Preliminary Services Qualitative Requirements have been forwarded and the IAF has reviewed the detailed design prepared by DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) after undertaking comprehensive design studies on the project. The IAF will be fully involved in design iteration, flight testing and programme management of the project. Induction of AMCA is likely to commence in the middle of the next decade.
 
Fmf_G3IXwAIprT8
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Q What is the progress in the development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft?

A The draft Preliminary Services Qualitative Requirements have been forwarded and the IAF has reviewed the detailed design prepared by DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) after undertaking comprehensive design studies on the project. The IAF will be fully involved in design iteration, flight testing and programme management of the project. Induction of AMCA is likely to commence in the middle of the next decade.
2035-2037

Pakistan still has time to breath.
 
Indos said:
Pakistan has 15 years to recover the economy before inducting 5 gen fighters into its Air Force. That is quite long time
15 years is not enough when you consider the general patterns in governance and general lack of skilled workers and lack of industrial investment.

even the most positive pragmatism fails to achieve anything
 
With the PAF firing in all cylinders the IAF indeed is in a time crunch! Even with a couple of billion $s in the treasury the PAF is surging ahead with new J10-Cs (~90), JF-17 block3s (~50), Akinjis, TB2s, long-range radars/ADs/EW etc., EW a/c (most probably HAVA-SOJ), different types of stand-off munitions etc....

I am pretty sure the PAF has also made a "down payment" for the TFX (may be with J-20 engines), Kizilelmas, TIUS, Siper, and every other Turkish project...

What the PAF plans and executes today the IAF considers it tomorrow.....
 
SQ8 said:
15 years is not enough when you consider the general patterns in governance and general lack of skilled workers and lack of industrial investment.

even the most positive pragmatism fails to achieve anything
Pakistan still has chance to turn the economic condition, but it needs tough and unpopular policy.

Pakistan has too large defense budget to begin with. If defense budget is decreased into 1 percent of GDP, there will be room financially to recover the economy if proper economic policy is also executed

1669468481752-png.900627
 
what irony, Pakistan was in this predicament in the 00's with an obsolete Air Force and vediqs trying to play the market with MMRCA like shenanigans which was to approach western fighter market and coaxing them to not sell to Pakistan by being a contender as a potential buyer.

At the same time it was 'look east, look west, makhi is the best'. there must be a heap of keyboards in vediq'ville worn out by internet vediqs praising this fighter all over the inter-web.

today Pakistan's fleet has started to fix all the time lost lagging behind in broad spectrum tech thanks primarily to the advancement made by China.

BUT, FC1 is a junk phightar :blah: and teja is hypa dupa :sarcastic:
 
Indos said:
Pakistan still has chance to turn the economic condition, but it needs tough and unpopular policy.

Pakistan has too large defense budget to begin with. If defense budget is decreased into 1 percent of GDP, there will be room financially to recover the economy if proper economic policy is also executed

1669468481752-png.900627
Pakistan is run by her all-powerful Deep State whose fundamental objective is the preservation and continuation of the regime no matter what the cost is. No Pak in any important position can pee or poop without its explicit permission if so is the necessity. Now, no militarily strong Pak, no regime...

The "religious" redemption of 7x larger India, supported by the entire known world, lies in Pakistan's perdition. So, the Pak Deep State has the following major financial "leverages" to fund her defense procurement requirements:
  • 80% of Pakistan's economy is undocumented, unregulated and untaxed. Can there be any bigger resource?
  • 100% narcotic Afganistan under the Taliban. On a single day, ~1b$ worth of transactions take place at the Pak-Afgan border. Think about the amount of "uncounted" money!!!
  • 100% sanctioned Iranian Mollas. Officially, 70% of petrol used in Pak is smuggled. The rest is up to the imagination.
  • 100% money-laundering Sheikhs in Dubai etc.. Officially, around ~200b $ is stacked outside Pak by some "dubious/unscrupulous" personalities, and it's increasing per year.
I think no further explanations are required to understand how the Pak defense needs her funded...

SecularNationalist said:
Another excuse for the upcoming corruption like they did with rafales.Modi Inc looking for the opportunities.
Click to expand...
Especially, the Advanis, Adanis etc. (all blood sucking Marwaris from Gujrat) are now in need money more than ever before.....

Last year, 3b$ worth of Afgan narcotics was found in a storage at a private port run by the Adanis. I am pretty sure it's now drying up....
 
Indos said:
Pakistan still has chance to turn the economic condition, but it needs tough and unpopular policy.

Pakistan has too large defense budget to begin with. If defense budget is decreased into 1 percent of GDP, there will be room financially to recover the economy if proper economic policy is also executed

1669468481752-png.900627
There is a way to do that - downsizing the military while both through backdoor channels and implicitly lowering the nuclear threshold and response time the battle on the eastern front can be kept tamed while the western side can be handled by a downsized force.

That will require a lot of will and extremely capable military and civilian leadership that simply doesn’t exist in Pakistan
 

