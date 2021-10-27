At least 4 policemen martyred, over 250 injured as TLP workers clash with law enforcers near Muridke

If the foreign funded Pakistan Tehrik-e-Baqwas had the right to do a 126-day long dharna in 2014, laying siege to Pakistan's capital and begging the umpire to topple the Government, not sure why the same PTI Government is now moaning when other populist movements want to do the same.



Jaisa karo gai, waisa baro gai.



You set a precedent (when you were repeatedly warned back then not to do so), now pay the price.