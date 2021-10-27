At least 4 policemen martyred, over 250 injured as TLP workers clash with law enforcers near Muridke
Imran Gabol | Bilal SheikhPublished October 27, 2021 - Updated 37 minutes ago
Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan supporters take part in a protest march toward Islamabad, on a highway in the town of Sadhoke on Wednesday. — AP
Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan supporters celebrate after capturing a police vehicle during their protest march toward Islamabad, on a highway in the town of Sadhoke on Wednesday. — AP
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar tweeted that the four police personnel were martyred due to firing by TLP workers, adding that 253 others had been injured in the violence. He further said that strict legal action will be taken against those involved in the violence.
Earlier, police spokesperson Nayab Haider confirmed the death of one policeman, whom local sources identified as Kasur ASI M. Akbar.
Later, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told a press conference that three policemen had been martyred in the violence. He said 70 police personnel had been injured, of whom eight were in critical condition.
More than 30 policemen injured in the clashes were taken to the Muridke Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, while 35 injured personnel were shifted to the Sheikhupura District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, according to Medical Superintendent Dr Azhar Amin.
Meanwhile, a Punjab police spokesman told Reuters: “TLP activists used SMG, AK 47 and pistols to target police officials as the result of which several officials were martyred.”
Videos on social media showed the aftermath of shelling reportedly carried out during the clashes. Dawn.com could not verify the claims.
The TLP claimed that several of their activists had also been killed or wounded, according to Reuters.
Police said the clashes were triggered after they tried to block the TLP activists' march towards Islamabad.
TLP accuses Sheikh Rashid of lying
Earlier in the day, the TLP's central committee accused Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid of lying that matters between it and the government had been settled, adding that the protesters would now depart from Muridke soon for their announced destination of Islamabad.
In a statement issued by the group's central committee, TLP leader Syed Sarwar Shah Saifi said: "Sheikh Rashid lied yesterday that matters have been resolved. He also lied about contact [with us] at 8pm — from then till now no government official, including Sheikh, has contacted [us]."
"Let the entire nation see the malicious intent of the government," the statement said.
On Tuesday, Rashid had said that the government did not have any "reservations" on the TLP's demands and there was agreement on all issues discussed with the group — except for the matter of the French ambassador's expulsion.
He reiterated that the government and TLP had reached an agreement on all other issues and that he would contact the group again at 8pm.
No agreement without expulsion
After Rashid announced that the government could not meet the TLP’s demand for expulsion of the French ambassador, the party had said its activists would now march onto Islamabad.
Regarding the expulsion, Saifi said that France had committed blasphemy at the government level and the TLP thus expected an official response from the incumbent government.
"Are these claimants of the state of Madina unable to respond to France? Have they become so enslaved to the Jews and the Christians?" the TLP leader questioned.
The statement called upon the government to fulfil its agreement of expelling the French ambassador, saying that the group had abided by the agreement and given three days, despite losing 40 lives.
Saifi said the demands would increase if more blood was spilt and the nation would be "rid of this dishonest, lying and hypocritical government". He said it would be better if the agreement was abided by and TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was released so the group could go back.
"Don't lie to the nation. No negotiations are being done with us. The government is not sincere in negotiations but if more blood is shed now, revenge will be taken," the statement said.
The statement also criticised the prime minister, saying that he had "nothing to do" with the nation.
"The people should know that these faithless are neither loyal to the country nor the nation and the 'captain' is planted in the country for [sowing] discord and chaos."
The statement again reiterated that the prime minister and the government would be responsible for any more bloodshed and loss of lives. It said that the TLP had thrice made agreements with the government previously and this would be the fourth time.
Fazl criticises violence against TLP
Meanwhile, Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman lashed out at the government for the alleged violence against the TLP workers headed to Islamabad.
"Regardless of whether their demands are right or wrong, protesting for their demands is their democratic and legal right," he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, adding that workers were also subjected to violence in Lahore earlier.
"They say that between 10-12 workers were martyred in Lahore, and now they say that a lot of people have been injured in today's incident."
The PDM chief also questioned the basis on which the TLP protesters were being subjected to violence.
"The strange thing is that when their rally was against Nawaz Sharif it was correct, but when it is against Imran Khan, it is wrong and akin to taking the law into one's hands."
He condemned the government's alleged "high-handedness". "You can't target religious people just to show the world that you are targeting extremists [...] they are people protesting for their rights," he said.
Islamabad and Rawalpindi sealed off
Earlier on Tuesday night, the district administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad had blocked the Faizabad intersection while law enforcement agencies began sealing areas and roads with containers to prevent the TLP protesters from entering the federal capital territory.
According to sources, police deployment was to be carried out in the garrison city before dawn and the roads were to be blocked with containers and barbed wire to prevent any protest.
TLP's protest
The TLP had launched the latest round of protests in Lahore on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal, primarily to exert pressure on the Punjab government for the release of its chief, Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, the son of its late founder Khadim Rizvi. The younger Rizvi has been kept in detention by the Punjab government since April 12 for “maintenance of public order".
Later, it had announced to march on Islamabad, prompting the government to block the routes leading to the capital.
However, TLP leader Pir Ajmal Qadri had later said the purpose of the move was "respect for the Holy Prophet (PBUH)", while also demanding Rizvi's release.
Meanwhile, as the group's workers had marched towards the capital, at least three policemen were martyred in clashes with them.
TLP leaders had also claimed that several of the groups' workers had been injured in the clashes and scores were arrested, only to be released later.
Following the release of TLP workers, Rashid had said another round of talks with the group would be held at the Ministry of Interior in Islamabad.
On Monday, Rashid had assured to fulfil the commitments the government made with the TLP during negotiations a day earlier, saying the matter would be discussed during a federal cabinet meeting on Wednesday following Prime Minister Imran Khan's return from Saudi Arabia.
Rangers being called in Punjab for 60 days following clashes with TLP: Rashid
Dawn.comPublished October 27, 2021 - Updated 16 minutes ago
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Wednesday that the Rangers were being called in to maintain law and order in Punjab for 60 days after recent clashes with the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).
Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said a summary in this regard has been sent to the federal cabinet for approval. However, he still requested the group to end their protest.
The minister's remarks came as fresh violence erupted between law enforcers and TLP supporters near Sadhoke in Punjab's Gujranwala district on Wednesday. At least four policemen were martyred and over 250 injured.
Shortly before the interior minister's press conference, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry categorically said that TLP will not be allowed to challenge the writ of the state and will be treated as a "militant" group and not a religious party.
Speaking to the media in Islamabad after Chaudhry's press conference, Rashid said that the group had "another agenda".
"So I am authorising Punjab govt to call in Rangers."
He said that he had spoken to the banned group at 3:30am last night and told them to look at the situation in the country. "I told them that the French ambassador is not even in Pakistan. This shows that they have another agenda."
The minister said that the group had committed that it would reopen roads that it had previously blocked. He added that he had directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take strict action against those spreading fake news on social media.
He said that three policemen had been martyred and 70 injured, of whom eight were in critical condition.
The minister said the TLP, which the government had already declared proscribed, could be banned internationally.
"It could be included in the list of international terrorists and then we would not be able to do anything in their case," Rashid said, adding that he had shared this foreboding with the group.
He added that it was being said that he was being "too flexible" in the matter. "But this is my political thinking of keeping the doors open [for talks]."
Stressing the need for peace in the country, the minister said that Pakistan was under pressure. He reiterated that certain "international powers" wanted to impose sanctions on Pakistan and "had their eyes on the country's nuclear programme".
"This is the sixth time the TLP has done this," he said, adding he was being "compelled" to do this press conference. "They [TLP] have become militants. In Sadhoke, they fired at police with Kalashnikovs [but] the cops only had lathis."
Rashid said that considering the gravity of the situation, he was deploying Rangers under Article 147 of the Constitution (which allows the provincial government to entrust its functions to the federation) on the request of the provincial government, "just like in Karachi".
Separately, a letter seen by Dawn.com showed that the provincial government has approved the requisition of army troops under Section 4(2) of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997 read with Article 147 of the Constitution.
According to the letter, Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) have been entrusted powers in terms of Section 4(3)(i) of ATA within Punjab to prevent the commission of terrorist acts and scheduled offences under ATA, to exercise powers of police officers provided in the Code of Criminal Procedure, read with Section 5 of ATA for a period of 60 days.
TLP will now be treated as a militant group
Earlier today, the information said that the proscribed group will not be allowed to challenge the writ of the state and will be treated as a "militant" group and not a religious party.
Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the federal cabinet, Chaudhry said that the banned group was established in 2015 and since then, their modus operandi has been to come out on the roads and block them. "But there is a limit to the state's patience"
He said that people have a right to their "ideas" but can't be allowed to take up arms if their ideas are not heard.
"In today's cabinet meeting, it was decided that such activities will not be tolerated. We will not tolerate those who challenge the writ of the state," he said, adding that the Pakistani state had defeated major terrorist organisation such as Al Qaeda.
"No one should make the mistake of thinking that the state is weak. Those who made this mistake later realised they were wrong."
Chaudhry said that the TLP had no "status" or access to arms like other terror groups. He said that a "show" had been staged the past six times, and the government had shown "great restraint".
"We don't want blood to be spilt but some of their [TLP's] leadership don't care about whether people are killed. They want blood to be spilt on the roads."
The minister said that last time, six policemen were martyred and more than 700 injured in clashes with TLP workers. Now, three cops have been martyred in two days and more than 49 are injured, he said.
"How long will we show restraint?" the minister asked. He said that on Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a meeting which included intelligence officials.
"A clear policy decision has been taken. The banned TLP will be treated as a militant party. We will not treat them as a political party [...] the rest of the country's institutions should also play their role."
TLP's protest
The TLP had launched the latest round of protests in Lahore on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal, primarily to exert pressure on the Punjab government for the release of its chief, Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, the son of its late founder Khadim Rizvi.
The younger Rizvi has been kept in detention by the Punjab government since April 12 for “maintenance of public order".
Later, it had announced to march on Islamabad, prompting the government to block the routes leading to the capital. However, TLP leader Pir Ajmal Qadri had later said the purpose of the move was "respect for the Holy Prophet (PBUH)", while also demanding Rizvi's release.
Meanwhile, as the group's workers had marched towards the capital, at least three policemen were martyred in clashes with them.
TLP leaders had also claimed that several of the groups' workers had been injured in the clashes and scores were arrested, only to be released later.
Following the release of TLP workers, Rashid had said another round of talks with the group would be held at the Ministry of Interior in Islamabad.
On Monday, Rashid had assured to fulfil the commitments the government made with the TLP during negotiations a day earlier, saying the matter would be discussed during a federal cabinet meeting on Wednesday following Prime Minister Imran Khan's return from Saudi Arabia.
A day later. Rashid had said that the government did not have any "reservations" on the TLP's demands and there was agreement on all issues discussed with the group — except for the matter of the French ambassador's expulsion.
However, on Wednesday the group had accused the minister of lying that matters between it and the government had been settled, adding that the protesters would now depart from Muridke soon for their announced destination of Islamabad.
