At least 36 dead, dozens more injured after train derailment in Taiwan

At least 36 dead, dozens more injured after train derailment in Taiwan

At least four people are believed dead, three people with serious injuries have been sent to hospital and around 20 with light injuries are waiting to go to hospital.
globalnews.ca globalnews.ca

At least 36 people were killed and 72 injured when a Taiwan train derailed in a tunnel on Friday after apparently hitting a truck in the island’s worst rail disaster in at least four decades.


The train, an express traveling from Taipei to Taitung carrying many tourists and people heading home at the start of a long weekend, came off the rails north of Hualien in eastern Taiwan, the fire department said.

Images of the crash scene show carriages inside the tunnel ripped apart from the impact, while others crumpled, hindering rescuers reaching passengers.

The train was carrying around 350 people, the fire department said. Taiwan media said many people were standing as the train was so full, and were thrown about when it crashed.

Between 80 to 100 people were evacuated from the first four carriages of the train, while carriages five to eight have “deformed” and are hard to gain access to, it added.

“Is everyone out in carriage four?” a lady is heard shouting from inside the tunnel, in images provided by the fire department.

The official Central News Agency said a truck that was “not parked properly” was suspected of sliding into the path of the train. The fire department showed a picture of what appeared to be the truck’s wreckage lying next to the derailed train.


“Our train crashed into a truck,” one man said in a video aired on Taiwanese television, showing pictures of the wreckage. “The truck came falling down.”

Part of the train was situated outside the tunnel, and those in carriages still in the tunnel were being led to safety, Taiwan’s railway administration said.

Images showed an injured passenger being stretched out of the crash scene, her head and neck in a brace, passengers gathering suitcases and bags in a tilted, derailed carriage and others walking along the tracks littered with wreckage.

The accident occurred at the start of a long weekend for the traditional Tomb Sweeping Day.

Taiwan’s mountainous east coast is a popular tourist destination, and the railway line from Taipei down the east coast is renowned for its tunnels and route that hugs the coast just north of Hualien where the crash occurred.

The line connecting Taipei with Hualien was only opened in 1979.

In 2018, 18 people died and 175 were injured when a train derailed in northeastern Taiwan. In 1981, 30 were killed in a collision in northern Taiwan.

Sad, RIP_/\_
The families of the victims should blame Tsai for spending money on F-16V instead of on infrastructure which lead to unnecessary accidents and deaths. F-16V is no match for J-10C and don't have range to hit back at Kashgar airbase which is 4,500+ km from Taiwan.

 
That's a lot of people killed. Those coaches should have been able to withstand such a crash. Something is not right.
 
It is up to people of Taiwan to decide, in India bolts from tracks are removed by some nonsense people (terrorists, political gangs, Jihaddis) which leads to accident. They should be punished with nothing less then death which there entire family property seized by government.
 
As if hitting a truck parked near the tracks is more incompetent than hitting your own stopped train on the track? The Chinese crash was 100% negligence on the train company.
 
