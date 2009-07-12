At Least 35 Chinese Soldiers Died In India's Fierce Retaliation At Galwan, Show Pictures Of Graves: Report

ThinkLogically
Reported graves of Chinese soldiers who died at Galwan (Twitter)
At least 35 Chinese soldiers died in India's fierce retaliation to the former's unprovoked aggression in Galwan back in June.
As per a report by Times Now, pictures of Chinese soldiers' graves have now gone viral on social media which number around 35. The report adds that these pictures now prove that over 35 Chinese soldiers are said to have died in India's retaliation.
It has been widely reported that China had suffered over 40 casualties in the face-off but the exact number of deaths are yet to be disclosed.
In a bid to unilaterally change the status quo at Galwan, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) had attacked the Indian troops with sharp melee weapons and rocks despite agreeing to retreat.
After Commanding Officer Colonel Santosh Babu was martyred the jawans of 16 Bihar regiment joined by the 'Ghatak' troops unleashed a reign of terror on the Chinese soldiers. The Indian troops snapped the necks of at least 18 PLA troops and smashed their faces beyond recognition.
It was later reported that the Chinese also began fleeing after being shocked by India's military response.
The Chinese troops were horrified after Indian Army inflicted a serious number casualties despite being outnumbered during the attack.