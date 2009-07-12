What's new

At Least 35 Chinese Soldiers Died In India's Fierce Retaliation At Galwan, Show Pictures Of Graves: Report

ThinkLogically

ThinkLogically

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2013
781
-16
757
Country
India
Location
India
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1300320351323222021


At Least 35 Chinese Soldiers Died In India's Fierce Retaliation At Galwan, Show Pictures Of Graves: Report
Reported graves of Chinese soldiers who died at Galwan (Twitter)

At least 35 Chinese soldiers died in India's fierce retaliation to the former's unprovoked aggression in Galwan back in June.

As per a report by Times Now, pictures of Chinese soldiers' graves have now gone viral on social media which number around 35. The report adds that these pictures now prove that over 35 Chinese soldiers are said to have died in India's retaliation.
It has been widely reported that China had suffered over 40 casualties in the face-off but the exact number of deaths are yet to be disclosed.
In a bid to unilaterally change the status quo at Galwan, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) had attacked the Indian troops with sharp melee weapons and rocks despite agreeing to retreat.

After Commanding Officer Colonel Santosh Babu was martyred the jawans of 16 Bihar regiment joined by the 'Ghatak' troops unleashed a reign of terror on the Chinese soldiers. The Indian troops snapped the necks of at least 18 PLA troops and smashed their faces beyond recognition.

It was later reported that the Chinese also began fleeing after being shocked by India's military response.

The Chinese troops were horrified after Indian Army inflicted a serious number casualties despite being outnumbered during the attack.
 
Xerxes22

Xerxes22

FULL MEMBER
Jun 22, 2020
182
-6
251
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Wow, Showing a false grave photo from 1962 or earlier. Are the indians deliberately trying to bury their image and purposefully trying to become an even bigger laughingstock.
 
Shah_Deu

Shah_Deu

FULL MEMBER
Jun 7, 2019
477
0
1,298
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Liaslia said:
after 2 months the graveyard was found ?
Click to expand...
Given that they are still discovering newer evidences of IAF been banged on 27.02 after 1.5 years of the incident, discovering these graves 2 months into the conflict shouldnt come as a surprise at all. Since, the writers and producers of these evidences come from Bollywood, they need their rightful time.
 
R

redtom

FULL MEMBER
Aug 2, 2020
104
0
125
Country
China
Location
China
We should acknowledge that the Indian army has won the battle. So, Chinese army did not occupy any Indian territory.So, Indian army has occupied Chinese territory.So, the Chinese army needs to launch a new battle to recapture territory.Since Indian army is always winning, it must be Chinese territory where Indian troops are stationed.As a result, the Chinese army failed all the way to New Delhi. :azn::azn::azn:
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
15,827
7
17,953
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
And yet India is the one who lost territory to the Chinese and not the other way round. I'll say no price is higher if you end up gaining more territory. This just shows one's resolve.
 
Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
3,860
0
1,552
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Ireland
What nonsense. Indian propaganda for domestic consumption.


Indian Army and Indian state has been humiliated. Whenever India is defeated they run a campaign to satisfy a chest thumping local Indian living in slums of Delhi or Mumbai. Nothing new here.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 6, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
mangekyo At least 80,000 Muslims in China Allegedly forced to do slave labor in Chinese concentration camps Middle East & Africa 936
Arian Chinese scientists identify two strains of the coronavirus, indicating it’s already mutated at least COVID-19 Coronavirus 1
W.11 Indo chinese connections at least 1200 BC old Central & South Asia 7
Gibbs Sri Lanka targets at least 300,000 Chinese tourists this year Central & South Asia 9
W Chinese netizens rank Japan, Vietnam as least-wanted neighbors, wish Sweden was closer China & Far East 42
XiangLong At Least 7 Chinese Nationals Amongst Some 170 Hostages in International Hotel in Bamako China & Far East 8
Lockheed F-16 At least 140 dead in ethnic Chinese riots: state media Chinese Defence Forum 204
The_Showstopper On the Anniversary of Kandhamal Violence, the Least We Can Do Is Remember Central & South Asia 0
Jyotish Official says at least 11,000 Pakistani polio workers fired due to funding constraints Social & Current Events 8
S At least 11 dead as Air India passenger plan skids off runway, splits into two Central & South Asia 3

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top