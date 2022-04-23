What's new

At least 33 are killed and scores injured as blast rips through mosque during Friday prayers

At least 33 worshippers were killed and dozens more injured after a bomb attack on a crowded Afghan mosque during Friday prayers.

The blast at the Sunni Mawlawi Sekandar Mosque in Imam Saheb, northern Afghanistan is the town's second deadly bombing in just two days.

Taliban leaders accused 'seditionist' ISIS fighters of the cruel terrorist attack one day after the group claimed responsibility for a spate of bombings across Afghanistan.

The worst of these was an attack on a Shiite mosque in northern Mazar-e-Sharif that killed at least 12 Shiite Muslim worshippers and wounded scores more.

Earlier a Kunduz province police spokesman put the death toll at the Imam Saheb mosque and madrassa compound at two, with six injured.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid then tweeted the higher casualty numbers, writing: 'We condemn this crime . . . and express our deepest condolences to the victims.'

A school blast shook Kabul earlier this week

A school blast shook Kabul earlier this week
Mujahid called the perpetrator's of the Kunduz attack 'seditionists and evil elements'.

Since sweeping to power last August, the Taliban have been battling the upstart Islamic State affiliate known as Islamic State in Khorasan Province or IS-K, which is proving to be an intractable security challenge for Afghanistan's religiously driven
government.

Last November the Taliban's intelligence unit carried out sweeping attacks on suspected IS-K hideouts in eastern Nangarhar province.

In a statement on Friday, the IS-K said the explosive devise that devastated Mazar-e-Sharif's Sai Doken mosque was hidden in a bag left inside among scores of worshippers.

As they knelt in prayer, it exploded.

'When the mosque was filled with prayers, the explosives were detonated remotely,' the IS statement said, claiming that 100 people were injured.

The Taliban say they have arrested a former IS-K leader in northern Balkh province, of which Mazar-e-Sharif is the capital.

Zabihullah Noorani, information and culture department chief in Balkh province, said Abdul Hamid Sangaryar was arrested in connection with Thursday's mosque attack.

The IS-K had been relatively inactive in Afghanistan since last November, but in recent weeks have stepped up its attacks in Afghanistan and in neighboring Pakistan, taking aim at Shiite Muslim communities reviled by Sunni radicals.


1650712126488.png


Alleged ISIS terrorist Abdul Hamid Sangrayar is accused of yesterday's attack in the east

At least 33 killed as blast hits Afghan mosque during Friday prayers

At least 33 people were killed during Friday prayers after a bomb exploded at a mosque in Afghanistan. The Mawlawi Sekandar Mosque is the town's second bombsite in two days
Shocking may Allah rest their souls. The chaos by ISIS-K is constant now.
 
Huffal

Huffal

Im so confused as to why the IEA hasnt approached Pakistan or some other nation for help fighting these terrorist scum? Daesh is no ones friend. They are a common enemy.
 
Dalit

Dalit

IEA too is intoxicated by Durand Line farce.

We, the Pakistani Pashtun understand Afghans like no other. An Afghan no matter what ethnicity is always first an Afghan.
 
Surya 1

How easy it is to kill human being.

RIP. Om shantihi shantihi shantihi.
 

