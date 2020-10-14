At least 3 women, 4 children allegedly raped in Kasur over last 48 hours

HAIDER said: Unfortunately , MNAs and MPAs and religious authorities seems sexual predators . Who never raise or did any harsh legislation against such crimes. It can be relate to economic needs, poverty, unemployment etc ... but, our democratically elected leaders preserve more working hours funded by tax payers to protect there seat and vested interest. very very sickening .... Click to expand...

bro , apart from that our society is becoming a bunch of degenerate animals , raping young boys in Masajid and Madarsas, raping young girls throwing their bodies in garbage, those who teach Quran are touch young girls sexually ( not all of course ) , and then comes those for who its all about money, rape and kill make videos and sell it to make what ? 200,000 or 500,000 ? don't they have any fear of Allah that one day they will die and answer to him ? I come from a family as we struggle financially always but never resort to do anything Haram Alhamdullah , none of us .. how long we will live with earning Haram ? 80 ? 100 ? but one day we will die like everyone then its judgement ..I am not up for mob justice but sometimes I wish such predators get in hands of mob and they lynch them in such a horrific way that rest of the criminals will think 100000 times before even thinking of doing such .