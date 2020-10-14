What's new

At least 3 women, 4 children allegedly raped in Kasur over last 48 hours

At least 3 women, 4 children allegedly raped in Kasur over last 48 hours
Afzal Ansari 14 Oct 2020
Children whose families say have been abused, hide their faces while their mothers are interviewed by a Reuters correspondent in their village of Husain Khan Wala on August 9, 2015 — Reuters/File

At least three women and four children were allegedly raped in Punjab's Kasur district over the past two days, it emerged on Wednesday.
Additionally, one case of attempted rape was also reported from the city.
According to one complaint, a woman was gang-raped at gun point by seven men, who hailed from Bheela village. A first information report was filed at the Sheikhum police station with the victim's husband as the complainant, who said that this was the second time the suspects had raped his wife.
The complainant said that the suspects have locked his house and were forcing him and his family to leave the village. Investigation is under way but police are yet to arrest any suspects.
In another case, a man allegedly raped a 15-years-old girl in Noorpur Jattan village within the Sadar Chunian police station's jurisdiction. The victim was alone at her house when she was assaulted by the suspect, who belongs to the same village. An FIR of the incident was registered and the suspect has been arrested.
According to another FIR filed at the Chunian police station, a woman from Gidhpur village was sexually assaulted by a man when she was alone at her house. The suspect then fled the scene but was later arrested by the police.
Separately, a three-year-old boy was sexually abused by a 12-year-old in Rati Pindi village, according to an FIR registered at Kot Radha Kishan police station with the victim's father as the complainant. The juvenile suspect took the victim to the roof of his house where he was seen by some women from the village.
According to the complainant, the village council was forcing him to reconcile with the suspect, however the victim's father had refused. Police have arrested the suspect.
Another FIR was lodged at the Phoolnagar police station, according to which a four-year-old boy was raped by a man in the fields in the Bonga Balochan village. The child was lured into the fields by the suspect, who managed to escape after abusing the victim. He was later arrested.
A seven-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted at an under-construction house in the Bhasarpura locality, which falls under the jurisdiction of B-Division police station. According to the FIR, the suspect took the child to the house where he subjected him to rape. The suspect is under arrest.
Another incident was reported from Hameed Town, where a man raped a 13-year-old boy who was his neighbour. An FIR was lodged at the City Pattoki police station, which said that the suspect took the victim to his house. The suspect has been arrested and investigation is underway.
Separately, a case of attempted rape was registered at Sadar police station. According to the FIR, the suspect tried to sexually assault his sister-in-law but fled after she screamed. An FIR was registered with the victim as the complainant and the suspect has been arrested.
Kasur in the spotlight
In the last few years, Kasur has been rocked by multiple incidents of abuse, rape and killings of children. As many as 251 cases of rape, gang rape and child abuse have been reported and cases have been registered in the first half of 2020 alone.
The district came into the spotlight in 2015, when a child pornography ring was busted in the district's Hussain Khanwala village. Hundreds of video clips had emerged showing a gang forcing dozens of minor boys and girls to perform sexual acts and filming them. The gang had also used the videos to blackmail the children's families and extort millions in cash and jewellery from them.
In 2018, nationwide protests broke out when Zainab Ansari, a six-year-old, was found dead in a trash heap near Shahbaz Khan Road, five days after she went missing. Hers was the 12th such incident to have occurred within a 10-kilometre radius in Kasur over a 12-month period.
The prime suspect, Imran Ali, had been arrested on January 23, 2018, and on June 12 of the same year the Supreme Court had turned down his appeal against the death sentence, noting that he had admitted to committing similar offences with eight other minor victims. Ali was subsequently executed in October, 2018.
In September last year, the city was shaken again when authorities recovered bodies of three minors from sand dunes near Chunian bypass.
According to police, two of the children were reported missing in Kasur's Chunian tehsil in July 2019, while the third had gone missing two days before his body, along with those of others, was recovered. On the indication of a local worker, police found the body of one of the boys and the skeletal remains of the other two at a deserted place in Chunian Industrial Estate area.
The main suspect, Sohail Shahzad, a resident of Chunian, was arrested on October 1, 2019 after his DNA matched with samples recovered from the remains of a victim. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had announced his arrest at a detailed press conference. He was convicted for kidnapping, raping and murdering a minor boy in Chunian and handed him the death sentences on three counts.
 
Areesh said:
What a shame and disgrace for all of us

And particularly for imran khan and shireen mazari. Sharam karo baighairton
No punishment surety because of weak law, judges has priorities . For example Justice Faiz Isa took Suo moto action on using Islamabad convention hall by Prime minister of Pakistan. But, non judge interested taking Suo moto action on such heinous crime. Over 45000 case pending in Supreme court. Murder cases are 4 years behind in preliminary hearing.
 
Such incidents wont stop till rapists are hanged publicly. Hanging 100-200 convicted persons publicly will surely stop rapes for a long period of time.
 
HAIDER said:
No punishment surety because of weak law, judges has priorities . For example Justice Faiz Isa took Suo moto action on using Islamabad convention hall by Prime minister of Pakistan. But, non judge interested taking Suo moto action on such heinous crime.
Justice faiz isa shouldn't be sitting in that court

But then our judiciary is a joke and deserves individuals like faiz isa
 
What is wrong with People of Kasur ?
I think time has come to use this on the men of Kasur ... and make them be-Kasur once and for all ..
1602688616201.png
 
HAIDER said:
People of Kasur need sex psychiatrist .... its extremely weird, why this spot has massive germs of quam e loot ...
from the looks of it, they are raping young boys and girls , video taping it and selling it on dark web, in a lawless country like Pakistan you can easily rape a child through his/her body in garbage and get away with it, and also make good money out of it, Europeans and American perverts would be paying in dollars and Euro hence more and more people are inclining to do such disgusting crimes . Govt needs to hang them not just that but try to get the information about the buyers and their countries and give the information to their relatives embassies and International media .
 
Starlord said:
from the looks of it, they are raping young boys and girls , video taping it and selling it on dark web, in a lawless country like Pakistan you can easily rape a child through his/her body in garbage and get away with it, and also make good money out of it, Europeans and American perverts would be paying in dollars and Euro hence more and more people are inclining to do such disgusting crimes . Govt needs to hang them not just that but try to get the information about the buyers and their countries and give the information to their relatives embassies and International media .
Unfortunately , MNAs and MPAs and religious authorities seems sexual predators . Who never raise or did any harsh legislation against such crimes. It can be relate to economic needs, poverty, unemployment etc ... but, our democratically elected leaders preserve more working hours funded by tax payers to protect there seat and vested interest. very very sickening ....
 
We need scientific methods to conduct proper forensic investigation, and punishment should be hanging but do it secretly.
 
HAIDER said:
Unfortunately , MNAs and MPAs and religious authorities seems sexual predators . Who never raise or did any harsh legislation against such crimes. It can be relate to economic needs, poverty, unemployment etc ... but, our democratically elected leaders preserve more working hours funded by tax payers to protect there seat and vested interest. very very sickening ....
bro , apart from that our society is becoming a bunch of degenerate animals , raping young boys in Masajid and Madarsas, raping young girls throwing their bodies in garbage, those who teach Quran are touch young girls sexually ( not all of course ) , and then comes those for who its all about money, rape and kill make videos and sell it to make what ? 200,000 or 500,000 ? don't they have any fear of Allah that one day they will die and answer to him ? I come from a family as we struggle financially always but never resort to do anything Haram Alhamdullah , none of us .. how long we will live with earning Haram ? 80 ? 100 ? but one day we will die like everyone then its judgement ..
I am not up for mob justice but sometimes I wish such predators get in hands of mob and they lynch them in such a horrific way that rest of the criminals will think 100000 times before even thinking of doing such .
 
