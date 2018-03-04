What's new

At least 17 PTI lawmakers in KP allegedly sold votes in Senate election: sources

At least 17 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) allegedly sold their votes during the Senate election, enabling two Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidates to be elected to the Senate from the province where the PPP only has seven MPAs.

An initial investigation ordered by KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak into alleged horse-trading revealed that at least 17 ─ and as many as 20 ─ PTI MPAs in KP had voted for candidates outside the party, sources in CM House Peshawar and Bani Gala told DawnNewsTV on Sunday.

The investigation report also claimed that those allegedly involved in the practice included several prominent party leaders and disgruntled party members, the sources said.

CM Khattak shared the findings with PTI Chairman Imran Khan today, according to the sources. During the discussion, the party chief expressed his anger over alleged horse-trading in the province and directed Khattak to submit a detailed report in this regard.

The PTI and PPP both accused each other of resorting to horse-trading in the Senate elections in Punjab and KP on Saturday.

As Imran Khan questioned the victory of two PPP candidates in KP, the PPP put the same question to the PTI with respect to the victory of its lone candidate in Punjab, Chaudhry Sarwar.

Meanwhile, a reliable source in the PPP claimed that it was KP CM Khattak who had approached the PPP’s provincial chapter for an understanding on a seat reserved for women. However, this claim was rejected by the PTI.

"This is unbelievable and seems to be a part of a conspiracy theory," PTI Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry told Dawn earlier when his views were sought on the PPP leader’s claim.

On the other hand, responding to Imran Khan’s allegations against his party, PPP’s Farhatullah Babar yesterday accused PTI’s Chaudhry Sarwar of using unethical means to win the seat in Punjab.

"We negotiated with the parties (in KP) and secured their support. If we got two Senate seats with only seven MPAs, how did PTI win one seat in Punjab, when it could not?" Babar said.

https://www.dawn.com/news/1393131/a...legedly-sold-votes-in-senate-election-sources

This is what happens when you wrongly claim to be different, and claim to fighting alone the status quo & status quo parties, but at the same time always eager to buy status quo electables from those very parties..., end of the day you will end up like these other status quo parties..., the electables you bought using your atms, will be bought by others at suitable times same way like you bought them earlier, this also sheds light on a very fact that you, yourself are no different/part of the same lot and status quo yourself...
Saying Political families/electables are necessary to win elections and they will follow party policy, is an eye wash, a deception to the cult followers and nothing else, cuz in Pakistan everyone knows this... The electables are not dependent on any party, actually these are the Political parties, who are dependent on electables, due to the very fact, that they are electables, they will get elected no matter which party they are representing, they will keep changing parties on the basis of their own benefits, and all parties will accept them no matter how corrupt their Past is, but unfortunately the idol worshipers don't understand this basic fact of Pakistani Politics...
The other thing is when you call yourself a change, and at the same time always comparing your ills with other parties whom you used to call status quo, is again an evidence indeed... that yes you are not a change but the same lot...
When any party calls itself a change then it should prove this by action & morally should not compare its ills (instead own, rectify and resolve them) with the status quo, cuz then in other words you are proving that we are no different... (in fact you have proved that multiple times..)
Moral: for some, Ignorance is a bliss indeed...
 
یار اس حمام میں سب ننگے ہیں. میں نے یہ بات 2012 میں محسوس کی اور پی ٹی آئی چھوڑ دی. بہت سے دوستوں کو یہ بات ابھی بھی سمجھ نہیں آ رہی، پی ایم ایل این ہو پی ٹی آئی ہو یا پی پی پی یہ سب ایک سے ہیں.
 
یار اس حمام میں سب ننگے ہیں. میں نے یہ بات 2012 میں محسوس کی اور پی ٹی آئی چھوڑ دی. بہت سے دوستوں کو یہ بات ابھی بھی سمجھ نہیں آ رہی، پی ایم ایل این ہو پی ٹی آئی ہو یا پی پی پی یہ سب ایک سے ہیں.
Actually bro, har party may cult followers, idol worshipers hotay han jin k liye apni party, apnay leader ki khami/burai/ills bhi khoobi/achai hi hoti ha, aisay log PTI may ziada han...
Aisay log apni party aur us k leader ko itna asmaan pe charha daitay han k phir in k leaders apnay aap ko sub say bartar/afzal samajhnay lag jaatay han, aur phir in leaders ko wapis zameen pe lana mushkil ho jata ha...
aur yeh cult followers yeh mayoos ho ker kisi dosray idol ki talash may nikal kharay hotay han...70, 71 saal say tu aisa hi ho raha ha, Bhutto ho, Bibi ho, Nawaz sharif ho, ya imran khan... kahani wohi purani ha, han per characters badaltay rehtay han...as i said before..
For some, ignorance is a bliss indeed...
 
Nothing surprising really... probably one of the reason why I stopped supporting PTI after their night shows of so-called dharna back in 2014/15.

Most politicians are for sale, just name their price, party affiliation does not matter
 
Attention should be paid to voting procedures it allows candidates to vote quietly so ministers can do as they like
 
In kpk they were sold.... but in punjab... they were bought... ameen
yes but at the same time PTI needs to clean its own house as well. Corrupt elements have intruded PTI and IK needs to get his act together and overhaul it otherwise it will fail and this may be the last chance..
 
Zardari opened up all his treasures:lol: well PTI did in Punjab, keya rona keya dhona The point is that 17 sold one are electable or not.
 
In the upcoming election, PMLN will win the election. Whether it is PMLN politicians or PTI's politicians that is former PMLN politicians, the end result remains the same. Nothing has changed.

PTI main platform is based on the hard work of PMLN for years taking short cut to seize the powers just by recycling.
 
Nothing surprising really... probably one of the reason why I stopped supporting PTI after their night shows of so-called dharna back in 2014/15.

Most politicians are for sale, just name their price, party affiliation does not matter
its not the party that it great. It is leader behind the party thst makes party great. Most ppl support PTI not becausr its party but because it ran by Imran khan who is not corrupted as nawaz, zardari etc.
 
its not the party that it great. It is leader behind the party thst makes party great. Most ppl support PTI not becausr its party but because it ran by Imran khan who is not corrupted as nawaz, zardari etc.
He himself cause of problems for party. Other thing he is only one leader in party other are chele chamate ( one man party ) now peerni is second half of it and remain are gidh.
 
He himself cause of problems for party. Other thing he is only one leader in party other are chele chamate ( one man party ) now peerni is second half of it and remain are gidh.
Wow then my mate wait for some farishta come in pakistan and add other farishta to his party & lead the country. I was comparing imran khan with the rest. When you have to choose bad from worse any sensible will choose bad.
 

