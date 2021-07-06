What's new

At Least 150 Killed in Shootings Across the U.S. During July 4th Weekend

Americans across the country had big July Fourth celebrations this year, in part to make up for missing out last year. But amid all the revelry there was also a lot of tragedy as at least 150 people were killed by gun violence across the country throughout the weekend, reports CNN, citing data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive. From Friday through Sunday there were more than 400 shootings across the United States, according to the data that is still being updated and could very well increase.

The numbers come at a time when cities are struggling to deal with a rise in gun violence. New York is one of those cities and saw 21 shootings from Friday through Sunday, which actually was a decrease from the 25 shootings last year. In Chicago, 92 people were shot, 16 of them fatally, over what was the most violent weekend of the year, reports the Chicago Sun-Times.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1411863169677418499

Other notable shootings from the weekend include a mass shooting near a car wash in Fort Worth, Texas that put eight people in the hospital early Sunday morning. A local witness described how he thought the gun shots were fireworks at first. “But I kept hearing it and it was going rapid. Bop, bop, bop, bop, bop, bop, bop. So I was like, ‘No, that’s something more than fireworks,’” the witness said. In Norfolk, Virginia four children, including a six-year-old girl, were shot on Friday afternoon. And on Saturday, golf pro Gene Siller was fatally shot at the country club where he worked in suburban Atlanta. When police arrived they found two other gunshot victims on a pickup truck that was left on the country club’s golf course.

On July 1, the United States reached more than 10,000 fatal shootings in 2021. Last year, that number wasn’t reached until July 27, according to the Gun Violence Archive. In all, there have been at least 336 mass shootings in the United States so far this year, the same number as was recorded in all of 2018.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1411015412075040771

Philip the Arab said:
Its not racist to speak facts.

Blacks and Hispanics agree with me at least those not involved in crimes, they are killing each other but never call themselves out about it and blame other people for everything.
Are they also Americans or sub Americans? If China blamed all her problems on minority peoples, what would you think?
 
CIA Mole

CIA Mole

FULL MEMBER
May 1, 2019
1,396
-2
1,232
Country
United States
Location
Pakistan
if you live close to the hood you will realize that there’s more shootings because it’s easier to mask gunshots as fireworks
 
US can't bring peace and security to its own population so it pulls all stops to stop other countries from providing them to theirs. If other countries try to provide peace and security to their citizens, US will cry foul and accuse those countries of violating human rights of the killers, conveniently forget the human rights of the victims and the average citizens living in constant fear about their lives.
 
Philip the Arab

Philip the Arab

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 26, 2018
6,552
6
5,980
Country
Jordan
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:
US can't bring peace and security to its own population so it pulls all stops to stop other countries from providing them to theirs. If other countries try to provide peace and security to their citizens, US will cry foul and accuse those countries of violating human rights of the killers, conveniently forget the human rights of the victims and the average citizens living in constant fear about their lives.
The civilian population is relatively safe here, those killed are usually criminals in gangs.

I have never once felt unsafe living in a large metro area with Hispanics and Blacks because I am not involved in foolish activities that increase your chance of death.
Dexon said:
unbelievable number 😲
US is danger place for at least normal people...
No it isn't, stay away from drugs and gangs and you will be safe in most of America. Don't abide by those rules and you are dead just like most other countries.
 
