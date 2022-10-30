What's new

At least 149 dead, dozens injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul, South Korea

At least 149 people were killed and between 65 to 150 more hurt in a stampede during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea — the first outdoor, mask-free celebration of the holiday since the 2020 COVID pandemic, local media reported.

There were about 100,000 revelers out celebrating in the popular nightlife area, according to Yonhap News.

Officials warned the death toll could rise further, with 19 of the injured in serious condition.

Videos posted online showed people in fancy costumes being pushed through the narrow streets. Some appeared to climb walls on either side in an attempt to escape.
Source: https://nypost.com/2022/10/29/at-le...d-in-halloween-stampede-in-seoul-south-korea/
OMG, this is why I stick to small town and never follow the crowd, this is the worst kind of death!

RIP to all victims.
 
