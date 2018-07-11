What's new

At least 13 countries are interested in buying a Russian missile system instead American platforms

WASHINGTON — At least 13 countries have expressed interest in buying a Russian missile system instead of platforms made by American companies, despite the potential for triggering U.S. sanctions, according to people with first-hand knowledge of a U.S. intelligence assessment.

One of the people, who declined to be named, said that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Vietnam, and Iraq have all discussed buying the S-400 missile system from Russia. However, the U.S. expects that a handful of countries will fold to diplomatic pressure.

The S-400, a mobile long-range surface-to-air missile system, is the Kremlin's answer to America's Patriot and THAAD platforms. Lockheed Martin makes the THAAD, or terminal high altitude area defense, system, while Raytheon makes the Patriot.


The Pentagon deferred questions about this story to the White House, which did not comment.

Any potential economic or political penalties would come under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, which President Donald Trump signed in August 2017. In September, the U.S. slapped sanctions on China for buying fighter jets and missiles from Russia. However, the U.S. could grant waivers.

China, India and Turkey have already signed purchase agreements with the Kremlin. China, which is embroiled in a trade battle with the U.S., is in the middle of receiving its final shipment of the S-400 system. India, the top buyer of Russian arms, signed a deal with Moscow for the S-400 last month. Turkey, a NATO ally, is slated to receive its S-400 next year and is expected to have the system ready for use by 2020.

When asked why nations seek to buy the S-400 instead of America's Patriot or THAAD systems, one of the people with knowledge of the intelligence report explained that foreign militaries aren't willing to stick with the cumbersome process of buying weapons from the U.S. government.

"Many of these countries do not want to wait for U.S. regulatory hurdles," the person said. "The S-400 has less export restrictions and the Kremlin is willing to expedite sales by skipping over any regulatory hurdles. It's like buying it off the shelf," the source added.

Also, while it's not clear how much the countries would pay for either system, Russian arms are generally considered less expensive than U.S. weapons and come without extensive maintenance support.
Another person familiar with the matter said Moscow can typically deliver the first systems within two years of a contract signing, a timeline the U.S. is unlikely to meet.

The S-400 system, the successor to the S-200 and S-300 missile systems, made its debut on the world stage in 2007. Compared with U.S. systems, the Russian-made S-400 is capable of engaging a wider array of targets, at longer ranges and against multiple threats simultaneously.

In terms of capability, one source noted that while there is no perfect weapon, the S-400 eclipses even THAAD, America's missile defense crown jewel.

"No other U.S. system can match the S-400's ability to protect large swathes of airspace at such long ranges," said the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The S-400 can target high-altitude and high-value targets like stealth bombers, aircraft, cruise missiles, precision guided munitions and some tactical ballistic missiles, the source added. The Russian-made system is also capable of defending against a swarm drone attack which was used by Houthi rebels to destroy a UAE Army Patriot battery in February.
"It's the geopolitical aspects of the S-400 offerings that are the most interesting," said Thomas Karako, director of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Karako highlighted that despite the appetite for the Russian-made system, the S-400 has yet to see combat, unlike America's Patriot missile defense system.

"Russia appears to be using air defense sales within much bigger political and economic frameworks," Karako said. "In some cases, the purchase of S-400 looks a bit like what the ancient Romans called tribute."
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/11/14/cou...ssile-system-despite-us-sanction-threats.html
 
LeGenD

LeGenD

MODERATOR
Aug 28, 2006
12,423
77
14,771
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Many countries buy Russian hardware - not sure why this is an exception.

Although, Russian sales pitch for S-400 was nothing short of brilliant - many journalists/reporters were sold to sheer hype of this system to the point that they exaggerated the capabilities of the system in their reports.
 
war&peace

war&peace

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 12, 2015
33,798
18
64,975
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
Russian missile defence system is simply better than even NATO members (Greece and Turkey) and their new strategic ally India even risked all sorts of sanctions

LeGenD said:
Many countries buy Russian hardware - not sure why this is an exception.

Although, Russian sales pitch for S-400 was nothing short of brilliant - many journalists/reporters were sold to sheer hype of this system to the point that they exaggerated the capabilities of the system in their reports.
Click to expand...
Only a moron would think that govt around the world decide to purchase weapons based on reports by some journalist...do you really think people are that stupid?
 
LeGenD

LeGenD

MODERATOR
Aug 28, 2006
12,423
77
14,771
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
war&peace said:
Russian missile defence system is simply better than even NATO members (Greece and Turkey) and their new strategic ally India even risked all sorts of sanctions


Only a moron would think that govt around the world decide to purchase weapons based on reports by some journalist...do you really think people are that stupid?
Click to expand...
You underestimate the power of media in shaping public opinion.

Nevertheless, numerous countries buy Russian hardware, and such choices are not necessarily grounded in the specifications/performance of the system. Political considerations are often in the mix.
 
Oublious

Oublious

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 23, 2012
6,342
-3
7,083
Country
Turkey
Location
Netherlands
war&peace said:
Russian missile defence system is simply better than even NATO members (Greece and Turkey) and their new strategic ally India even risked all sorts of sanctions


Only a moron would think that govt around the world decide to purchase weapons based on reports by some journalist...do you really think people are that stupid?
Click to expand...

Turkey have buyed Russian missile because Congres didn't allowed to sell American SAM. People making Russian SAM bigger then he is. Western SAM systems are not dangerous because nobody attacked with fighters against Western systems, because of that people like you are thinking when you get Russian SAM you are untouchable.
 
war&peace

war&peace

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 12, 2015
33,798
18
64,975
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
Oublious said:
Turkey have buyed Russian missile because Congres didn't allowed to sell American SAM
Click to expand...
Mate what about a source to backup your statement (which I think is false until you provide a proper source in English language). Rest of your comment is ignored as mere opinion.

PS: It is not buyed rather bought.
 
Oublious

Oublious

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 23, 2012
6,342
-3
7,083
Country
Turkey
Location
Netherlands
war&peace said:
Mate what about a source to backup your statement (which I think is false until you provide a proper source in English language). Rest of your comment is ignored as mere opinion.

PS: It is not buyed rather bought.
Click to expand...

Well thank you for the correction, i should ignore you with your big mouth.


“I wanted to buy [air defense systems] from the US and other countries for ten years,” Cavusoglu said,” “We have urgent needs to cover our airspace.”

Turkey has long purchased American weapon systems since it joined NATO in 1952. However,
once robust defense ties between the two countries have been tested by the ongoing Syrian Civil War. The Pentagon has forged a marriage of convenience with Kurdish groups in Northern Syria that are closely linked to the PKK, a Kurdish group that is considered a terrorist organization by the United States and Turkey. This relationship has emerged as a sore-spot in U.S.-Turkish relations.

The Turkish foreign minister said that while Trump had assured him that Turkey could purchase Patriot missile system, Congress would likely nix such a purchase he said. Cavusoglu did not specify the reason for congressional opposition but, Kurdish-American and Armenian-Americans groups would likely oppose such a sale.
 
war&peace

war&peace

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 12, 2015
33,798
18
64,975
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
Oublious said:
Well thank you for the correction, i should ignore you with your big mouth.


“I wanted to buy [air defense systems] from the US and other countries for ten years,” Cavusoglu said,” “We have urgent needs to cover our airspace.”

Turkey has long purchased American weapon systems since it joined NATO in 1952. However,
once robust defense ties between the two countries have been tested by the ongoing Syrian Civil War. The Pentagon has forged a marriage of convenience with Kurdish groups in Northern Syria that are closely linked to the PKK, a Kurdish group that is considered a terrorist organization by the United States and Turkey. This relationship has emerged as a sore-spot in U.S.-Turkish relations.

The Turkish foreign minister said that while Trump had assured him that Turkey could purchase Patriot missile system, Congress would likely nix such a purchase he said. Cavusoglu did not specify the reason for congressional opposition but, Kurdish-American and Armenian-Americans groups would likely oppose such a sale.
Click to expand...
As I said, I would like to see an evidence.. because I never heard this from Turkey or US in any reputable source during all this S400 issue.

And sir big mouth is yours because you making big claims but you have nothing to back it up.
 
F

Foinikas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
2,161
2
1,616
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
It would have helped if the Russians shot down a few things with it in Syria.

Like Legend said,there has been so much hype about it,but we don't know how good it actually is.
war&peace said:
Russian missile defence system is simply better than even NATO members (Greece and Turkey)
Click to expand...
The S-300PMU1 that we have was originally bought by Cyprus. But Turkey threatened with war,so we got it instead as a solution and put it on the island of Crete. The Turks got the S-400s probably as part of some deal under the table with the Russians and also because the Americans wouldn't sell them Patriots.
 
Last edited:
untitled

untitled

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 13, 2008
7,382
3
7,073
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
How come there is no CAATSA type threat when you buy hardware from China? Why are they singling out the Russians?
 
