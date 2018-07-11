At least 13 countries are interested in buying a Russian missile system instead American platforms

Well thank you for the correction, i should ignore you with your big mouth.





“I wanted to buy [air defense systems] from the US and other countries for ten years,” Cavusoglu said,” “We have urgent needs to cover our airspace.”



Turkey has long purchased American weapon systems since it joined NATO in 1952. However,

once robust defense ties between the two countries have been tested by the ongoing Syrian Civil War. The Pentagon has forged a marriage of convenience with Kurdish groups in Northern Syria that are closely linked to the PKK, a Kurdish group that is considered a terrorist organization by the United States and Turkey. This relationship has emerged as a sore-spot in U.S.-Turkish relations.



The Turkish foreign minister said that while Trump had assured him that Turkey could purchase Patriot missile system, Congress would likely nix such a purchase he said. Cavusoglu did not specify the reason for congressional opposition but, Kurdish-American and Armenian-Americans groups would likely oppose such a sale.