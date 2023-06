The gov of india is allowing drug peddling kuki militants to massacre civilians, unless the GOI and IA is complicit in the drug scheme,how can the authority allow this to keep occuring ?MAnipur has a porous border with myanmar and lungi clad Myanmarese kuki pdf militants are pouring in with sophisticated weapons targeting indigenous civilians .Plently of evidence that the indian army corps like assam rifles are complicit ,they even block manipur police by parking their vehicles in police station entrance to let kuki militants flee.