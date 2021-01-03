What's new

At least 11 coal miners shot dead in Balochistan's Mach area after being kidnapped

Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
7,010
-1
10,571
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
At least 11 coal miners were killed in the Mach area of Balochistan on Sunday after armed militants kidnapped them and took them to a nearby area before opening fire at close range.

Police authorities said the miners were on the way to work when armed militants kidnapped them and took them to the nearby mountains. Moazzam Ali Jatoi, an official with the Levies Force, said six of the miners were dead on the spot, and five who were critically wounded died on the way to a hospital.

Jatoi said an initial investigation revealed the attackers identified the miners as being from the Shia Hazara community and the gunmen took them away for execution, leaving others unharmed.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.


According to Quetta Deputy Commissioner Murad Kaas, no case has been registered so far.

A heavy contingent of police, Frontier Corps, and district administration officials reached the site after the incident.

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the miners' killing, terming it "yet another cowardly inhumane act of terrorism".

"Have asked the FC to use all resources to apprehend these killers & bring them to justice. The families of the victims will not be left abandoned by the govt," he said in a tweet.




Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani too "strongly condemned the tragic incident".

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari termed the incident as "the worst form of terrorism".




In a statement, Bilawal called on the government to take action and provide protection to miners working in the coalfields.

The PPP chairperson also asked the federal and provincial governments to provide "compensation to the families of the miners and ensure that such incidents do not occur again".

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that security forces had surrounded the area and started the investigation. "[We] will bring the terrorists to justice," he vowed.




Restive province
There has been an uptick in violence in restive Balochistan, with several incidents of terrorism being reported last year.

On October 16, seven soldiers of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and seven security guards were martyred in an 'encounter' with a "large number of terrorists" while escorting a convoy of state-run Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) on the Makran Coastal Highway in Ormara.

The convoy was on its way to Karachi from Gwadar when it came under attack.

In April 2019, at least 14 people, including 11 personnel of Navy, Air Force and Coast Guards, were killed by gunmen after they were picked out with the help of their computerised national identity cards (CNICs) and offloaded from seven buses in the Buzi Pass area near Ormara.

The incident had taken place on the Makran Coastal Highway linking Karachi with the port city of Gwadar. The buses were going to Gwadar from Karachi.

An alliance of three banned militant organisations — the Balochistan Liberation Front, Balochistan Republican Army and Baloch Republican Guard — had claimed responsibility for the killings.

www.dawn.com

At least 11 coal miners shot dead in Balochistan's Mach area after being kidnapped

Levies official says initial investigation identified the miners as being from the Shia Hazara community; IS claims attack.
www.dawn.com
 
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
7,010
-1
10,571
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
BLA masterminds are hiding are in Afghanistan under raw protection. We have not seen any high profile balochi militant killing in Afghanistan lately like it used to be couple of years back which clearly indicates that we are not striking the militants at the right place. Last 1-2 years have been worst for balochistan security.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
3,685
18
4,515
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Inna lillahi wa inna ilahi rajeoon
The government needs the proactive capabilities to monitor groups that could carry out such attacks and prevent these attacks as much as possible

also, why didn’t the mine have a security detail assigned to it. Was this a small mine or a large enough mine, that could have funded its own security (but still have the means to contact the FC in case of attack)
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
50,830
81
56,348
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan Armed Forces either wake up and hit back. Or we would loose Baluchistan. How many we plan to loose more for GOD sake.
 
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
7,010
-1
10,571
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Zarvan said:
Or we would loose Baluchistan.
Click to expand...
We are not loosing Baluchistan lol. Guerilla warfare is next to impossible to control. Its effectiveness can only be reduced by hitting the enemy hideouts where ever they are until than soft targets and unpolished force like FC will be easy targets for bla militants. In the name of Afghanistan peace deal, we have apparently stopped our covert operations inside Afghanistan which has given space to BLA to regroup and launch their attacks more effectively now.
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
3,392
14
5,142
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The apologists will claim that these were not the workers but agents of Army. Baluch terrorists should be taken to task otherwise the poor people will keep losing their loved ones.
 
Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

FULL MEMBER
Nov 18, 2020
458
0
473
Country
United Arab Emirates
Location
United Arab Emirates
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
11,509
6
15,817
At least 11 coal miners shot dead in Balochistan's Mach area after being kidnapped
Syed Ali Shah | APUpdated 03 Jan 2021
Facebook Count
Twitter Share
31
At least 11 coalminers in the Mach area of Balochistan were killed on Sunday after armed militants kidnapped them and took them to a nearby area before shooting and critically injuring them. — Reuters/File

At least 11 coalminers in the Mach area of Balochistan were killed on Sunday after armed militants kidnapped them and took them to a nearby area before shooting and critically injuring them. — Reuters/File
At least 11 coal miners were killed in the Mach area of Balochistan on Sunday after armed militants kidnapped them and took them to a nearby area before opening fire at close range.

Police authorities said the miners were on the way to work when armed militants kidnapped them and took them to the nearby mountains. Moazzam Ali Jatoi, an official with the Levies Force, said six of the miners were dead on the spot, and five who were critically wounded died on the way to a hospital.





Jatoi said an initial investigation revealed the attackers identified the miners as being from the Shia Hazara community and the gunmen took them away for execution, leaving others unharmed.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to Quetta Deputy Commissioner Murad Kaas, no case has been registered so far.
A heavy contingent of police, Frontier Corps, and district administration officials reached the site after the incident.
Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the miners' killing, terming it "yet another cowardly inhumane act of terrorism".
"Have asked the FC to use all resources to apprehend these killers & bring them to justice. The families of the victims will not be left abandoned by the govt," he said in a tweet.



Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed while condemning the killings asked the Balochistan inspector general of police to submit a report on the incident.
"Terrorists will not succeed in their nefarious objectives. Elements involved in the incident are not deserving of any laxity," he said.



Information Minister Shibli Faraz said the shootings in Mach were "condemnable and saddening". Foreign enemies are making constant efforts to destablise Pakistan, he added.


Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said: "Indian funded terrorists in Balochistan getting [are] more desperate as development comes to province".
"Socio[economic] empowerment & Insaf for the Baloch are how we will defeat the terrorists," she tweeted.


Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani too "strongly condemned the tragic incident".
PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari termed the incident as "the worst form of terrorism".


In a statement, Bilawal called on the government to take action and provide protection to miners working in the coalfields.
The PPP chairperson also asked the federal and provincial governments to provide "compensation to the families of the miners and ensure that such incidents do not occur again".
Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that security forces had surrounded the area and started the investigation. "[We] will bring the terrorists to justice," he vowed.


Restive province
There has been an uptick in violence in restive Balochistan, with several incidents of terrorism being reported last year.
On October 16, seven soldiers of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and seven security guards were martyred in an 'encounter' with a "large number of terrorists" while escorting a convoy of state-run Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) on the Makran Coastal Highway in Ormara.
The convoy was on its way to Karachi from Gwadar when it came under attack.
In April 2019, at least 14 people, including 11 personnel of Navy, Air Force and Coast Guards, were killed by gunmen after they were picked out with the help of their computerised national identity cards (CNICs) and offloaded from seven buses in the Buzi Pass area near Ormara.
The incident had taken place on the Makran Coastal Highway linking Karachi with the port city of Gwadar. The buses were going to Gwadar from Karachi.
An alliance of three banned militant organisations — the Balochistan Liberation Front, Balochistan Republican Army and Baloch Republican Guard — had claimed responsibility for the killings.
 
P

Patriot forever

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
1,297
3
2,546
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salza said:
We are not loosing Baluchistan lol. Guerilla warfare is next to impossible to control. Its effectiveness can only be reduced by hitting the enemy hideouts where ever they are until than soft targets and unpolished force like FC will be easy targets for bla militants. In the name of Afghanistan peace deal, we have apparently stopped our covert operations inside Afghanistan which has given space to BLA to regroup and launch their attacks more effectively now.
Click to expand...
We need economic activity to neutralize insurgency. That is why CPEC is so important. There has been much activity recently aswell regarding terrorist hideouts, I see a thread every week. What we need to do is root out their sympathizers in media, the fake NGO's etc. I will just give an example 'Hamid Mir' is the head whose job is to promote terrorist sympathizing fake accounts, in the grab of missing persons.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1344588977953767425

This particular account has been the forefront of prompting terrorist families. The news is than spread via fake media outlets as mentioned in EU disinfo lab report.



Its not that difficult to recruit and train people in Afghanistan, it is a factory.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

xyx007
At least 11 coal miners shot dead in Balochistan's Mach area after being kidnapped
Replies
8
Views
471
maverick1977
maverick1977

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom