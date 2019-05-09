At least 100 Su 30 - 35 will join Iran soon and the production will continue in Iran

Month old story from not a sourced headline. Russia did not announce any SU-30s being sold to Iran last month.



Video is there for fan girls to get excited over putin selling Iran weapons, which is unlikely.



Looks like Iran has to make their own weapons. The new development is Iran is going to be their own sphere of influence with arms exports. Syria is no longer dependent upon Russia for S-300s, waiting years and years. Iran can sell to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, Venezuela and others. Iran can replace putin as arms dealer of some of these countries.



If Russia wants to stay relevant, then sell to Iran, if putin wants to be owned by Washington and London, don't sell to Iran.