At least 100 Su 30 - 35 will join Iran soon and the production will continue in Iran

Aramagedon said: There are many rumors that confirm this news.



Great victory for Iran. Click to expand...

To take out stealth fighters that are using EW, you have to go close visual range of dogfight. And you need 6th gen jet fighter, drone warfare aspect, to have the enemy stealth aircraft use up their weapons in bay on drones commanded by Iranian fighters Kowsars. To have such a warfare, you need inexpensive fighters (Kowsar), mass produced to 100s (Kowsar is affordable), not focused on BVR missiles which won't work (Kowsar does not have medium long range AAM), having drones to take hits and have missiles to intercept enemy AAM (Iran has drone and ADS tech). So Iran thinks they are weak in fighter production, when they are strong. Getting SU-30s would be effective against Saudi Arabia, not against Hell Aviv, Russia or USA.You may also need quantum communication to keep in contact of drones and AD missiles launched from drones