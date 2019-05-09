What's new

At least 100 Su 30 - 35 will join Iran soon and the production will continue in Iran

Month old story from not a sourced headline. Russia did not announce any SU-30s being sold to Iran last month.

Video is there for fan girls to get excited over putin selling Iran weapons, which is unlikely.

Looks like Iran has to make their own weapons. The new development is Iran is going to be their own sphere of influence with arms exports. Syria is no longer dependent upon Russia for S-300s, waiting years and years. Iran can sell to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, Venezuela and others. Iran can replace putin as arms dealer of some of these countries.

If Russia wants to stay relevant, then sell to Iran, if putin wants to be owned by Washington and London, don't sell to Iran.
 
There are many rumors that confirm this news.

Great victory for Iran.
Month old story from not a sourced headline. Russia did not announce any SU-30s being sold to Iran last month.

Video is there for fan girls to get excited over putin selling Iran weapons, which is unlikely.

Looks like Iran has to make their own weapons. The new development is Iran is going to be their own sphere of influence with arms exports. Syria is no longer dependent upon Russia for S-300s, waiting years and years. Iran can sell to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, Venezuela and others. Iran can replace putin as arms dealer of some of these countries.

If Russia wants to stay relevant, then sell to Iran, if putin wants to be owned by Washington and London, don't sell to Iran.
There are many rumors that confirm this news.

Great victory for Iran.
To take out stealth fighters that are using EW, you have to go close visual range of dogfight. And you need 6th gen jet fighter, drone warfare aspect, to have the enemy stealth aircraft use up their weapons in bay on drones commanded by Iranian fighters Kowsars. To have such a warfare, you need inexpensive fighters (Kowsar), mass produced to 100s (Kowsar is affordable), not focused on BVR missiles which won't work (Kowsar does not have medium long range AAM), having drones to take hits and have missiles to intercept enemy AAM (Iran has drone and ADS tech). So Iran thinks they are weak in fighter production, when they are strong. Getting SU-30s would be effective against Saudi Arabia, not against Hell Aviv, Russia or USA.

You may also need quantum communication to keep in contact of drones and AD missiles launched from drones.
 
Congratulation to Irani nation and now we hope from a brother Muslim country that in future Iran will not support anti pakistan militants in Balochistan or Indian brand terrorists like Kulbhushan. World knows that for more than a couple of times Irani forces had attacked on pakistan's border forces posts insides Pak area. We do not expect that type of enmity from our Muslim neighbour country even if its a ally of India in Chahbahar etc . . .
Congratulation to Irani nation and now we hope from a brother Muslim country that in future Iran will not support anti pakistan militants in Balochistan or Indian brand terrorists like Kulbhushan. World knows that for more than a couple of times Irani forces had attacked on pakistan's border forces posts insides Pak area. We do not expect that type of enmity from our Muslim neighbour country even if its a ally of India in Chahbahar etc . . .
Iranian forces attacked Pakistani border forces ? What ? Are you okay?
 
Congratulation to Irani nation and now we hope from a brother Muslim country that in future Iran will not support anti pakistan militants in Balochistan or Indian brand terrorists like Kulbhushan. World knows that for more than a couple of times Irani forces had attacked on pakistan's border forces posts insides Pak area. We do not expect that type of enmity from our Muslim neighbour country even if its a ally of India in Chahbahar etc . . .
