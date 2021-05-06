What's new

At least 10 local COVID cases of Indian variants in Singapore, half in TTSH cluster

At least 10 COVID-19 cases of the Indian variants have been detected in Singapore's community, with half linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster, including the 46-year-old Filipino nurse who is fully-vaccinated.

These 10 local cases are part of a total of 131 cases of the Indian variants – B.1.617 and B.1.617.1-3 – detected in Singapore as of Monday. Authorities had earlier announced that as of 20 April, there were 46 cases of the Indian variant, all imported, here.

Of the five cases of the Indian variants in the TTSH cluster, including the nurse, one is a fully-vaccinated doctor who attended to patients in Ward 9D, and the remaining three are patients of the ward aged between 57 and 79.

The TTSH or "Case 62541" cluster, named after the nurse's case number, has 40 cases, including one fatality, linked to it to date. An 88-year-old patient who stayed at the hospital's Ward 9D died due to complications from COVID-19 on Saturday.

The remaining five infected with the Indian variants include a 38-year-old Singaporean man who works as an Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer deployed at Changi Airport Terminal 1, as well as a fully-vaccinated 39-year-old Vietnamese woman who works as a cleaner employed by Octo Jet Building Maintenance Services and deployed at a community care facility at Tuas South.

Both of them are linked to two separate clusters. The "Case 62517" cluster, named after the ICA's case number, has 11 cases linked to it, of which 10 are his family members. The "Case 62553" cluster, named after the cleaner's case number, has four cases linked to it.

The other three infected with the Indian variants are in the four-case "Case 62045" cluster, named after a 41-year-old female permanent resident who works as an accountant at OM Universal at 11 Kaki Bukit Road.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO)'s COVID-19 weekly epidemiological dated 27 April, over 1,200 sequences have been uploaded to the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID), the world's largest database of novel coronavirus genome sequences, and assigned to lineage B.1.617 collectively from at least 17 countries.

It added that most sequences were uploaded from India, the UK, the USA, and Singapore. The B.1.617 lineage comprises several sub-lineages, including B.1.617.1, B.1.617.2, and B.1.617.3.

The WHO said that preliminary modelling by the organisation based on sequences submitted to the GISAID suggest that B.1.617 has a higher growth rate than other circulating variants in India, "suggesting potential increased transmissibility, with other co-circulating variants also demonstrating increased transmissibility".

As of Monday, Singapore also has 188 cases of the UK variant, of which seven are local cases, as well as 11 imported cases who have tested preliminarily positive for it. There are also 166 cases of the South African variant detected here, with eight of them local cases.

Three other local cases are of the Brazilian strain and 1 of the B.1.525 strain.

Altogether, there are 504 cases – 29 local cases and 475 imported – of various strains in Singapore as of Monday.

Authorities previously announced that 350 cases of various COVID-19 variants, including eight local infections, have been detected in Singapore as of 20 April.

At least 10 new local COVID cases of Indian variants in S'pore, half in TTSH cluster

At least 10 COVID-19 cases of the Indian variants have been detected in Singapore's community, with half linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster, including the 46-year-old Filipino nurse who is fully-vaccinated.
Singapore Peranakan Chinese PAP government is deranged and idiotic. When China got a little COVID, she quickly ban everyone from China.

Then even though India COVID is climbing high, PAP did not ban Indians most of the time, ban subject them to quarantine.

Now whole Singapore infected by plague.

PAP is a sicko party.
 
Singapore Peranakan Chinese PAP government is deranged and idiotic. When China got a little COVID, she quickly ban everyone from China.

Then even though India COVID is climbing high, PAP did not ban Indians most of the time, ban subject them to quarantine.

Now whole Singapore infected by plague.

PAP is a sicko party.
李光耀的儿子李显龙能力就差远了。政治判断力也差远了。
 
李光耀的儿子李显龙能力就差远了。政治判断力也差远了。
Only shtty head will kiss Indian like crazy, The entire India is in a mess and place of sht. Unfortunately Singapore is run by these sht head who love India and hate China,

Basically Indians fake data. Even today covid 19 infection and death toll are fake. GoS go India and get excited, They feel Indians are superman, and much better run than China.

GoS is the stupidest people on whole planet.

If not, the other reason I can think of is they would want Singapore to be infected with India to show Covid soliditary,
 
Only shtty head will kiss Indian like crazy, The entire India is in a mess and place of sht. Unfortunately Singapore is run by these sht head who love India and hate China,

Basically Indians fake data. Even today covid 19 infection and death toll are fake. GoS go India and get excited, They feel Indians are superman, and much better run than China.

GoS is the stupidest people on whole planet.

If not, the other reason I can think of is they would want Singapore to be infected with India to show Covid soliditary,
Bro, they don't love India. They realized that China rise, while India fall flat.

Singapore knew very well that China influence in SCS will only increase, which threaten Singapore independence.

If I am Singapore PM, just if, I will kiss Yankees and Indians as well for independence. But I am Chinese, I knew what Singapore is doing, trying to balance China.

It's quite normal, just like how Poland hate Russians the most. Poland is Slav as well, they can join Russia, they choose not. So Poland kiss Yankee's *** very hard.

Politics is dirty game, it's a game of power. Those selfish politicians can do anything for power.

I don't blame Singapore, I blame China missed the Age of Exploration.

China was inward looking back in 17th, 18th century.

Now it's our duty to rejuvenate China. Then Singapore will join us willing or willingly.
 
Their pro Indian policy is now becoming a political hot potato and extremely unpopular even with local Indians.

They are losing lots of vote because they love Indians.

Opposition are making it a big topic,

Nevertheless GoS keep love Indians like hopeless woman falling in love with HIV gigolo.

Bro, they don't love India. They realized that China rise, while India fall flat.

Singapore knew very well that China influence in SCS will only increase, which threaten Singapore independence.

If I am Singapore PM, just if, I will kiss Yankees and Indians as well for independence. But I am Chinese, I knew what Singapore is doing, trying to balance China.

It's quite normal, just like how Poland hate Russians the most. Poland is Slav as well, they can join Russia, they choose not. So Poland kiss Yankee's *** very hard.

Politics is dirty game, it's a game of power. Those selfish politicians can do anything for power.

I don't blame Singapore, I blame China missed the Age of Exploration.

China was inward looking back in 17th, 18th century.

Now it's our duty to rejuvenate China. Then Singapore will join us willing or willingly.
Their pro Indian policy is now becoming a political hot potato and extremely unpopular even with local Indians.

They are losing lots of vote because they love Indians.

Opposition are making it a big topic,

Nevertheless GoS keep love Indians like hopeless woman falling in love with HIV gigolo.
That's good, very good.
Modi is paying the price of anti-China policy as well. Modi is on fire.

Modi trying very hard to please US, while US didn't pay a penny. Now Modi is on fire, while US and so called QUAD just sit and watching Modi burning.
 
That's good, very good.
Modi is paying the price of anti-China policy as well. Modi is on fire.

Modi trying very hard to please US, while US didn't pay a penny. Now Modi is on fire, while US and so called QUAD just sit and watching Modi burning.
There are massive speculations that Indians fake vaccine or COVID negative certificate everywhere they go and stand to infect everyone on the way.

You never see anyone as wretch and as stupid as GoS taking everything Indians say.

Actually Malayan Peranakan Chinese (Chinese elites of Singapore and Malaysia) are China haters, colonial and India worshipper. They are sicko ad nauseam,
 
Good luck to Singapore. If Singapore can't handle Indian variants, 99% countries will be fcuked soon.
As usual Singapore's elite ruling class got conned by Indian fake certificates.. failed to close the border. Now one of its biggest hospital is under lockdown. Other hospitals are overwhelmed with emergency cases.

GoS earlier was extremely harsh to China when Covid broke out. Total ban on China. Then even though India always has far higher rate than China, GoS always spread their legs to Indians, like the most shameless whore.

And right now GoS still denigrating China vaccine, and ask media to interprete it as they are being force by China to buy Sinovac (later issue a fake clarification).

GoS is entire anti truth, liars, traitor of own people, caste worshipper. They import Indians to set up caste system in Singapore.


As usual Singapore's elite ruling class got conned by Indian fake certificates.. failed to close the border. Now one of its biggest hospital is under lockdown. Other hospitals are overwhelmed with emergency cases.

View attachment 741375
****, BJP virus India variant gonna drag the neighborhood down and ruin the whole world
 
