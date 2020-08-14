At last,a new twin turbo attack plane,the TAV!

This is the first new tactical twin turbo since the OV 10,IIRC. In a world of girlish shrieks at the sight of J 20s/F 35s and Su 57s the TAV,Tactical Aerial Vehicle will pass unnoticed but those 3rd world countries confronting COIN insurgencies will realise the tremendous cost savings such a platform offers with its greatly reduced CPFH compared to FSBs like Mig 29s or even -21s.On paper the product of Quebec based,Icarus Aerospace looks good:If it were me I'd have a pair of double barrelled 23mm on each wing capable of -5 degree depression and a centreline turret mounted double barrelled 30mm,180 degree capable slaved to a gymbal mounted electro optical sight seen in this OV 10 pic.Can't find anything on price but should max out at 15 mn$ a pop.Why hasn't HAL come up with their own? There's a serious global dearth of such platforms,but the big boys are fixated on the big ticket items as usual.Notice the double tail boom and chopped fuselage......hmm. What says pakdef?Edit: I'd have gone for a side by side cockpit though. Its easier communicating IRL when the shyts flying.