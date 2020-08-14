/ Register

At last,a new twin turbo attack plane,the TAV!

Discussion in 'Military Forum' started by kenyannoobie, Aug 14, 2020 at 6:31 PM.

    kenyannoobie

    kenyannoobie FULL MEMBER

    This is the first new tactical twin turbo since the OV 10,IIRC. In a world of girlish shrieks at the sight of J 20s/F 35s and Su 57s the TAV,Tactical Aerial Vehicle will pass unnoticed but those 3rd world countries confronting COIN insurgencies will realise the tremendous cost savings such a platform offers with its greatly reduced CPFH compared to FSBs like Mig 29s or even -21s.

    ic1.jpg

    On paper the product of Quebec based,Icarus Aerospace looks good:
    Armament:
    + Up to 11 external hard points
    + Up to 8000Lbs total load
    + One forward firing fixed cannon (customer’s choice)
    + One belly mounted optionally installed (up to 30mm) 360-degree turret cannon
    + Laser guided bombs and rockets
    + GPS guided munition
    + Up to two torpedoes
    https://www.icarus-aerospace.com/tactical-air-vehicle-tav/

    If it were me I'd have a pair of double barrelled 23mm on each wing capable of -5 degree depression and a centreline turret mounted double barrelled 30mm,180 degree capable slaved to a gymbal mounted electro optical sight seen in this OV 10 pic.
    Can't find anything on price but should max out at 15 mn$ a pop.
    Why hasn't HAL come up with their own? There's a serious global dearth of such platforms,but the big boys are fixated on the big ticket items as usual.

    ic2.jpg

    Notice the double tail boom and chopped fuselage......hmm. What says pakdef?

    Edit: I'd have gone for a side by side cockpit though. Its easier communicating IRL when the shyts flying.
     
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    I always liked low cost COIN and CAS aeroplanes like these, unfortunately modern drones have greatly reduced the necessity of such products.
     
    Tamiyah

    Tamiyah FULL MEMBER

    It would be a sitting duck for a MANPAD. Insurgents around the globe have access to good AA machinery. AntiA guns would be devastating for this aircraft. I am no professional but this idea would be a big NO.
    These are just my two cents. Every person has the right to prove me wrong and I am fully open to it.
     
    Exactly we have much more cost effective solution available at market rather than spending 10M on these.
     
