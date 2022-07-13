At Eurosatory 2022 Streit Group announces opening of new facility in Uganda to produce armored vehicles | Defense News July 2022 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army year 2022 | Archive News year Streit Group, a global leader in the manufacturing of tactical and armored vehicles with its headquarter in the United Arab Emirates continues to grow with the opening of a new facility in Uganda.

Streit Group, a global leader in the manufacturing of tactical and armored vehicles with its headquarter in the United Arab Emirates continues to grow with the opening of a new facility in Uganda.An official ceremony will be organized on Thursday, the 28th of July 2022 from 11 AM - 3 PM at Nakasongola, Uganda. It is an opportunity for the Streit Group management team to present this new state-of-the-art facility with the goal in to expand the commercial presence of Streit Group on the African continent.Streit Group has a global presence all over the world with production plants and global offices in Canada, United States, Mexico, United Kingdom, Turkey, Iraq, Algeria, Jordan, Pakistan, Libya, United Arab Emirates, Mali, Nigeria, Yemen, Angola, India, Thailand, Japan, Philippines, and Malaysia.With more than 30 years of experience in the manufacturing of tactical and armored vehicles, Streit Group has already delivered thousands of armored vehicles all over the world which, thanks to a high level of protection and reliability, have saved many lives following use on the modern battlefield or after terrorist attacks.Streit Group develops a wide range of armored vehicles from 4x4 and 8x8 configurations designed to be used by military and security units offering a high level of protection and mobility.Research and Development is a key feature for Streit Group to develop the best and most innovative design and armoring techniques in the industry, with quality, safety, and security which are the main objectives of Streit Group teams.Streit Group has also developed an armored protection glass manufacturing facility under APD (Armored protection Glass), an industry leader in glass and polymer lamination, specializing in standard and customized architectural buildings, bullet-resistant ballistic, and security glass.Streit Marine another subdivision of Streit Group has developed a full range of armored boats designed to face the most challenging and complex environments known to man with 360° threats making the transport of military and security personnel and equipment more hazardous than ever.Streit Marine can manufacture armored according to specific customers and mission requirements and offers multiple options to suit every requirement, including seating configurations to maximize crew capacity and armored cargo bays for the protection of transported goods and equipment.