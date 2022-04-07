At emergency meeting, SBP raises policy rate by 250 basis points to 12.25%BR Web Desk 07 Apr, 2022
At an emergency meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to raise the policy rate by 250 basis points to 12.25 percent.
