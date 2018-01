America first does not mean America alone

But it was clear in Davos, Switzerland, this past week that geopolitical momentum lay with Beijing, not Washington.

welcomed an unexpected offer from Beijing for Latin American nations to work closely with a Chinese initiative, known as the Belt and Road, intended to spread its economic and diplomatic influence abroad.

One of the best-attended speeches at the forum was that of Liu He

Belt and Road initiative, also known as One Belt, One Road

“The China One Belt, One Road is going to be the new W.T.O. — like it or not

Kazakhstan in 2013

The plan gradually extended to include the Mideast, Europe and eastern Africa, with Beijing promising hundreds of billions of dollars of investment in highways, rail lines, ports, power stations and other infrastructure, much of it through loans from Chinese state-owned banks

The foreign minister of Uruguay, Rodolfo Nin Novoa, right, met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi last week in Montevideo, Uruguay

At a summit meeting for Latin American and Caribbean foreign ministers in Santiago, Chile, Foreign Minister Wang Yi of China called for close cooperation and participation by the region’s countries

In Davos, President Temer of Brazil said that he was not concerned about the rising influence in South America of China