Yes , but we have been doing that for last 70 years most of which was ruled by the secular parties .



Even today the biggest buzzwords in india media are beef ban , gauraksha , intorances etc while 9 lakhs kids die before attaining age five every year . Who is responsible for it ?



Half of our population defecate in open , it's only Modi , the Devil who would see a problem in it after 70 years of india's independence and say Sauchalaya before Devalaya , SwachBharat etc .



Otherwise it's always Secularism Vs communalism game by played by the elite of this country .

