At 810 km, India overtakes Japan in length of metro rail projects: Union minister Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri was speaking at the inauguration of Phase-1 of the Ahmedabad Metro in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

By: Express News Service
September 30, 2022 5:41:58 pm

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri said India, with 810 km of metro rail, has overtaken Japan with regard to the length of Metro projects.

“After the inauguration of Ahmedabad Metro, the coverage of metro rail in India reaches 810 km. It is a matter of pride that India is among leading countries with respect to the total length of metro rail,” Puri said, adding that the country has not only overtaken Japan, but also has 982 km of metro rail under construction. He was speaking at the inauguration of Phase-1 of the Ahmedabad Metro, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present.

“Once this (982 km) finishes, India will overtake South Korea and the United States and will reach the second position in the world. I am expecting this to happen within the next one to two years,” he said.

Puri said the metro rail network in India was limited to 248 km between 2002 and 2014. “The first modern network was started in Delhi by the Vajpayee government in 2002. Till 2014, the Metro network expanded only by 248 km. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when you took over the development of the nation in May 2014, there has been mentionable progress in the development of Metro,” Puri underlined.

Talking about urban development in India, he said, “From 2004 to 2014, only Rs 1.57 lakh crore was invested in urban development. But over the last eight years, Rs 16.5 lakh crore has been invested. It is about 10 times more.”

The Union minister added that Ahmedabad will become India’s seventh mega city by 2030.

indianexpress.com

Sounds good, but if being put in the context, Shanghai city's metro rail, maglev excluded, is 831KM, beating India's whole country'a combined metro rail length hands down.

Beijing's city's metro rail length is 1148KM, currently ranks the first in China.

Currently 45 Chinese cities run city metro subways.
 
Sounds good, but if being put in the context, Shanghai city's metro rail, maglev excluded, is 831KM, beating India's whole country'a combined metro rail length hands down.

Beijing's city's metro rail length is 1148KM, currently ranks the first in China.

Currently 45 Chinese cities run city metro subways.
I don't think India can overtake China ever in lenth of metro rail. Bcz both nations has similar population but China has more area than India.
But Im pretty confident to overtake USA soon.
 
I don't think India can overtake China ever in lenth of metro rail. Bcz both nations has similar population but China has more area than India.
But Im pretty confident to overtake USA soon.
Could happen, Japan is a sunset empire, you guys should set your goals a bit higher, beating Japan in anything is nothing now.
 
Could happen, Japan is a sunset empire, you guys should set your goals a bit higher, beating Japan in anything is nothing now.
Already set. We have just started working on infrastructure since 2014 only. There has been a lot of change in last 8 years.
BTW democracy is big hurdle sometimes in progressive projects.
Govt can't take any decision without facing protests and opposition backlash.
 

