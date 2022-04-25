What's new

At $76.6 billion, India is third highest military spender in world, says report

India was the third-highest military spender in the world behind the US and China as the global defence expenditure reached an all-time high of $2.1 trillion in 2021, hitting record levels despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said Monday.

According to data published by SIPRI, the top five military spenders—the United States, China, India, the United Kingdom, and Russia—accounted for 62 per cent of the global military expenditure.
SIPRI said India’s military spending, amounting to $76.6 billion in 2021, grew by 0.9 per cent from 2020 and by 33 per cent from 2012. “Amid ongoing tensions and border disputes with China and Pakistan that occasionally spill over into armed clashes, India has prioritized the modernization of its armed forces and self-reliance in arms production,” according to the report.

The US accounted for 38 per cent of the global military spending, and China for about 14 per cent even as the UK moved up two ranks, spending $68.4 billion in 2021. The report noted that China’s military expenditure has grown for the 27th consecutive year. Senior Researcher Dr Nan Tian in a statement provided by SIPRI said, “China’s growing assertiveness in and around the South and the East China seas have become a major driver of military spending in countries such as Australia and Japan.”


Similarly, Russia also saw an increase in its military expenditure for the third consecutive year. Despite a decline in military expenditure between 2016 and 2019 due to sanctions imposed by the West in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea, high oil and gas revenues helped Moscow to boost its spending in 2021, the report noted. In Ukraine, though military spending fell in 2021 to $5.9 billion, it still accounted for 3.2 per cent of its GDP.

India may be the third highest military spender but its Number One in doing its Randi Rona.... Even after a small skirmish.
Hell even Syria which is getting attacked by some half a dozen countries has shown more Backbone and pride than India.

a42np3no_armed-forces-presser_650x400_28_February_19.jpg
 
indianexpress.com

indianexpress.com

Pensions are included in the defence budget of India. Many countries don't do that. Thats why the comparison is unfair.

The modernisation budget is hardly 20 billion USD.
 
Windjammer said:
India may be the third highest military spender but its Number One in doing its Randi Rona.... Even after a small skirmish.
Hell even Syria which is getting attacked by some half a dozen countries has shown more Backbone and pride than India.

That was not a small skirmish, it was the biggest war won by Pakistan over India.
The war of 2019 is the most glorious point for Pakistan after independence.....!

The audacity of calling this small...!!!
 
Tragic.

Look at other nations in the list.

They dont have 400 million starving. They dont have millions of kids starving tonight and malnourished. Instead boy wonder - mr Indian positive - wants to exfoliate his 46 inch chest and then show it off. Look at India - vee r shupapwaa.

Indian market is cannon fodder and dumping ground for all military weapon suppliers. Suckers ready to buy any over priced out of date hardware. Yep INCREDIBLE India at your service.
 
Tragic.

Look at other nations in the list.

They dont have 400 million starving. They dont have millions of kids starving tonight and malnourished. Instead boy wonder - mr Indian positive - wants to exfoliate his 46 inch chest and then show it off. Look at India - vee r shupapwaa.

Indian market is cannon fodder and dumping ground for all military weapon suppliers. Suckers ready to buy any over priced out of date hardware. Yep INCREDIBLE India at your service.
We spend only 2.2% of GDP on defence.
 
That was not a small skirmish, it was the biggest war won by Pakistan over India.
The war of 2019 is the most glorious point for Pakistan after independence.....!

The audacity of calling this small...!!!
Small in the sense that it just took couple of small sticks to make the small man in big office cry for a small figure of Rafales even though there were over 250 SU-30s and over 100 Mig-29 and MK2s at hand.
But you being a small brain can not comprehend the small detail.
 
That was not a small skirmish, it was the biggest war won by Pakistan over India.
The war of 2019 is the most glorious point for Pakistan after independence.....!

The audacity of calling this small...!!!
Don't know about big or small but it will be remember for quite a while, as it happen to be in 2019 where India could not distort the facts as it did in 99, 65 & 48 which Pakistan won as well.
 
Small in the sense that it just took couple of small sticks to make the small man in big office cry for a small figure of Rafales even though there were over 250 SU-30s and over 100 Mig-29 and MK2s at hand.
But you being a small brain can not comprehend the small detail.
We signed the deal for Rafales in 2016, the dogfight happened in 2019. A simple google search could’ve helped.
 

