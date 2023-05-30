What's new

Astrology discussion corner

H

HalwaBrigade

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Nov 7, 2018
55
0
39
Country
India
Location
India
Was just going through IK's birth chart

IK has a strong chart .

Moon is in exalted house - which means IK is more attached to mom than father. .. Shaukat Khanum hospital gave him the initial push for Politics..

Mercury is with Sun in enemy rashi- which means he will have some legacy from his paternal side that IK does not want (Niazi surname - again a bit of bad PR)

Venus is okok placement - which means IK will always get infamy due to females ... ( Negative PR due to Jemima,Reham and cases due to Peerni saheeba).. addiction to substances is also indicated

Saturn is in good position - which means IK will always get fame due to his hard work.. and has immense capacity of hard work...relentless.. will enjoy blessings of some saints..

Jupiter is solid in own house - education in one of the most prestigious institutions

IK will always have thirst to know His religion..

Notice his Jupiter dasha... He achieved the most in his jupiter dasha from 1981 to 1997..

While ending of Jupiter dasha... He started PTI in 1997..
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_2023-05-30-09-02-09-22_40deb401b9ffe8e1df2f1cc5ba480b12.jpg
    Screenshot_2023-05-30-09-02-09-22_40deb401b9ffe8e1df2f1cc5ba480b12.jpg
    149.8 KB · Views: 1
  • Screenshot_2023-05-30-09-02-19-62_40deb401b9ffe8e1df2f1cc5ba480b12.jpg
    Screenshot_2023-05-30-09-02-19-62_40deb401b9ffe8e1df2f1cc5ba480b12.jpg
    153.2 KB · Views: 1
NagaBaba

NagaBaba

FULL MEMBER
Jun 16, 2022
825
-14
518
Country
India
Location
India
Vedic astrology ? I know some woo-woo people who are major into it, tried getting into it but couldn't wrap my head around it all, maybe because I remain deeply skeptical of the whole thing.

Lady who pulled my chart is former USAF (retd) and served on some kind of recon plane crew mostly in RoK lol

about IK, all I can say are "his stars are bad" :P
 
H

HalwaBrigade

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Nov 7, 2018
55
0
39
Country
India
Location
India
Rajput of Bihar said:
Only brainless people believes in planets are controlling their actions and results.
Click to expand...

Planets do not control us.. only the supreme lord controls..

But there are answers in stars..
There is a pattern..

Astrology is just indicative.

Ancient ppl just did some basic statistic... People born under this this star with mother having born in this this star tend to be so and so..

Thats just indicative...

Markandeya rishi had just 16 years..but when Supreme lord intervenes.. all this indicative things go to a toss..

But these indicative things tell us a lot about repeating patterns in a persons life..
 
V

Vikramaditya-I

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 20, 2023
86
0
72
Country
India
Location
India
Planets don't influence what happens to us. The field of Astrology was well connected to astronomy in the past and it got great patronage among Indian Kings which helped flourish it, but we have better tools now, it's time to ditch it.
I'm sure that's not going to happen but well :lol:
 
H

HalwaBrigade

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Nov 7, 2018
55
0
39
Country
India
Location
India
Vikramaditya-I said:
Planets don't influence what happens to us. The field of Astrology was well connected to astronomy in the past and it got great patronage among Indian Kings which helped flourish it, but we have better tools now, it's time to ditch it.
I'm sure that's not going to happen but well :lol:
Click to expand...

Humbly agree with you
 
V

Vikramaditya-I

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 20, 2023
86
0
72
Country
India
Location
India
HalwaBrigade said:
Bohot dekhe hai bhai tumhare jaise... Kitne aaye aur chale gaye... Waqt aane pe aap jaise hi anguthi sab pehenta hai. I bet you or your immediate relative would be wearing some or the other gemstone
Click to expand...
No, nobody I know wears a ring of gemstones. But they wear gold ones though, if you can find anything connected to gold, I will concede we are superstitious. Even I have a golden ring #Engaged bro#

HalwaBrigade said:
Not at all

Not completely useless.. only position of sun changes.. and generally ppl take 2 pm if not known..
Click to expand...
That's an oversimplification and a modern-day jugaad in astrology. Taking default time.
 
Last edited:
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
12,296
19
14,139
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
I don't believe in astrology, but I have seen a guy who told the names of the people years before. And He also told some things which were hidden till he really revealed it, and then it turned out to be true.
May be with the help of Shayateen, but he was 80% accurate.
 
Bengal71

Bengal71

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2018
3,829
-11
4,632
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Australia
HalwaBrigade said:
Was just going through IK's birth chart

IK has a strong chart .

Moon is in exalted house - which means IK is more attached to mom than father. .. Shaukat Khanum hospital gave him the initial push for Politics..

Mercury is with Sun in enemy rashi- which means he will have some legacy from his paternal side that IK does not want (Niazi surname - again a bit of bad PR)

Venus is okok placement - which means IK will always get infamy due to females ... ( Negative PR due to Jemima,Reham and cases due to Peerni saheeba).. addiction to substances is also indicated

Saturn is in good position - which means IK will always get fame due to his hard work.. and has immense capacity of hard work...relentless.. will enjoy blessings of some saints..

Jupiter is solid in own house - education in one of the most prestigious institutions

IK will always have thirst to know His religion..

Notice his Jupiter dasha... He achieved the most in his jupiter dasha from 1981 to 1997..

While ending of Jupiter dasha... He started PTI in 1997..
Click to expand...

How to do my own birth chart? Can you tell me? I want to do mine just purely out of curiosity.
 
Paitoo

Paitoo

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2021
1,855
5
3,649
Country
India
Location
India
My life at a macro level is remarkably similar to what my astrology charts predicted. Even its description about my personality type, hell even my physical traits is quite close.
 
Paitoo

Paitoo

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2021
1,855
5
3,649
Country
India
Location
India
Bengal71 said:
How to do my own birth chart? Can you tell me? I want to do mine just purely out of curiosity.
Click to expand...
You can generate one at this link.

Kundli - Create Free Online Janam Kundali Report, Free Software

Kundli - Generate your free online Janam kundli report from Astrotalk. Our Kundali software can help you predict the future for yourself by reading the birth chart.
astrotalk.com astrotalk.com

There are other websites too, but this one doesn't ask you for your email address and phone number.
Once you have generated it, see the tabs on 'Dasha' and 'Free Report'. These provide descriptive info. The other tabs are technical and you won't understand the ABC of it.
When you read the info you will be confused by the year ranges. You need to understand that the entire range does not apply to you. For example if the range covers 1968-82 and you were born in 80, then most of the events described in that range will not apply to you.

Disclaimer - I don't believe in astrology.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

maverick1977
The coming days, OpEd…
Replies
2
Views
135
maverick1977
maverick1977
Cash GK
  • Locked
COAS has lost his mind
2
Replies
17
Views
810
The Eagle
The Eagle
H
IK GETS NRO AGAIN! GOV'T WON'T PROSECUTE CORRUPTION, MONEY LAUNDERING AND WILL CHANGE MEDIA FOCUS AWAY!
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
3K
Whirling_dervesh
Whirling_dervesh
shayyman
Mafia's final attempt via ECP: Disqualify Imran Khan
Replies
13
Views
651
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
Ra's al Ghul
what the hell is going on with Pakistani Public ?
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
Catalystic
Catalystic

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom