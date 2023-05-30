Astrology discussion corner

Was just going through IK's birth chart



IK has a strong chart .



Moon is in exalted house - which means IK is more attached to mom than father. .. Shaukat Khanum hospital gave him the initial push for Politics..



Mercury is with Sun in enemy rashi- which means he will have some legacy from his paternal side that IK does not want (Niazi surname - again a bit of bad PR)



Venus is okok placement - which means IK will always get infamy due to females ... ( Negative PR due to Jemima,Reham and cases due to Peerni saheeba).. addiction to substances is also indicated



Saturn is in good position - which means IK will always get fame due to his hard work.. and has immense capacity of hard work...relentless.. will enjoy blessings of some saints..



Jupiter is solid in own house - education in one of the most prestigious institutions



IK will always have thirst to know His religion..



Notice his Jupiter dasha... He achieved the most in his jupiter dasha from 1981 to 1997..



While ending of Jupiter dasha... He started PTI in 1997..