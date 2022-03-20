What's new

Astrolab's FLEX [Moon/Mars] Rover: A Vehicle With No Design Predecessor

Astrolab's FLEX Rover: A Vehicle With No Design Predecessor - Core77

Astrolab's FLEX Rover: A Vehicle With No Design Predecessor - Core77

When's the last time you saw a new wheeled vehicle, designed from the ground-up, with no predecessor to reference and inspire the form? Astrolab, a startup founded by spaceflight robotics engineer Jaret Matthews, shows us one with their FLEX prototype, an optionally-autonomous utility rover...
When's the last time you saw a new wheeled vehicle, designed from the ground-up, with no predecessor to reference and inspire the form? Astrolab, a startup founded by spaceflight robotics engineer Jaret Matthews, shows us one with their FLEX prototype, an optionally-autonomous utility rover designed for NASA to use on the moon and Mars.

1259750_81_113801_VUOETUp7a.png



The minimalist FLEX has no seats, just a sort of rear-mounted running board that can carry two, like a two-person chariot.

1259756_81_113801_iNJvvBwgw.jpg



1259754_81_113801_F0bGc8eOV.jpg


Four wheels that can rotate and raise/lower independently jut outwards on grasshopper-like legs.

1259760_81_113801_hk9wpdtKq.jpg


The bulk of the vehicle is essentially an inverted-U-shaped chassis; the vehicle can "kneel" to pick up a cargo container, drive around with it stored in the cavity, then drop it off. You can also run a sling beneath the vehicle, to carry a wounded astronaut as on a stretcher, for instance.


1259763_81_113801_p2p9Fy_Nq.jpg


1259764_81_113801_7uJnMGCzP.jpg


The solar-powered FLEX has a runtime of 8 hours with two astronauts on board. It weighs around 1,100 pounds, but can carry three times its weight.

1259770_81_113801_AhQ0VZoBu.jpg





1259768_81_113801_BV0vFj8hi.jpg


It's tough to get a sense of what this thing looks like from 2D stills, but this video (both CG and field trials of the real deal) give you a better sense:

 

