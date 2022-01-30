Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) had talks with Nitin Kapoor, President for Asia Area Frontier Markets at AstraZeneca, and Chairman and General Director of AstraZeneca Vietnam, on Wednesday in Hanoi. — VNA/VNS Photo Duong Giang

AstraZeneca to slash vaccine prices for Vietnam, transfer production technology Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on Wednesday for Nitin Kapoor, President for Asia Area Frontier Markets at AstraZeneca, and Chairman and General Director of AstraZeneca Vietnam.

Kapoor spoke highly of Vietnam’s efforts in implementing its vaccine diplomacy, describing the country as an exemplary model in pandemic control. He also praised Vietnam’s socio-economic recovery policies, reform efforts and freshly-approved support package of nearly VND350 trillion (US$15.42 billion).He briefed the Vietnamese leader on the implementation of agreements reached by PM Chính and AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot in their meeting last November during the PM’s visit to the UK. Kapoor said that AstraZeneca is speeding up a $90 million project to transfer drug manufacturing technology to Vietnam and is seeking a Vietnamese partner to transfer its vaccine production technology.Kapoor said that AstraZeneca is considering the reduction of vaccine price for Vietnam.PM Chinh thanked AstraZeneca for working with Vietnam to fight COVID-19, and proposed the company continue to realise its committed projects in Vietnam, while continuing to provide new-generation COVID-19 vaccines and treatment medicines to improve the country’s capacity to respond to new SARS-CoV-2 variants, and share international experiences in administering COVID-19 vaccines to children aged between 5-12.The PM pledged that the Vietnamese Government will support and create optimal conditions for AstraZeneca to implement its research, production and technology transfer projects in Vietnam. He hoped that the firm will continue to accompany Vietnam’s health care sector, contributing to deepening the Vietnam-UK strategic partnership.Kapoor reaffirmed AstraZeneca's commitments in Vietnam and vowed to support Vietnam in becoming a leading pharmaceutical centre in the region.