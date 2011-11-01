What's new

AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford pause major vaccine trial for second time

Here is what we know so far about the vaccine trial being put on hold.AstraZeneca Plc has put a hold on the late-stage trial of its highly-anticipated Covid-19 vaccine candidate after a suspected serious adverse reaction in a study participant, health news website Stat News reported on Tuesday.

It quoted an AstraZeneca spokesperson as saying in a statement that the “standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow review of safety data.”

The study is testing a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and University of Oxford researchers at sites including the United States and the United Kingdom, where the adverse event was reported.

The nature of the safety issue and when it happened were not immediately known, although the participant is expected to recover, according to Stat News.




Sep 8, 2020
Oxford University/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trial put on hold while suspected adverse reaction independently investigated. My understanding is this is standard procedure when anyone who is on a vaccine trial is admitted to hospital and their cause of illness is unknown

This is the second ‘pause’ in the trial. The investigation should be complete in a few days.
3:25 PM · Sep 8, 2020


The development of a promising Covid-19 vaccine has been put on hold due to an adverse reaction in a trial participant.

A spokesman for AstraZeneca, the company working with a team from Oxford University, told the Guardian the trial has been stopped to review the “potentially unexplained illness” in one of the participants.

The vaccine, which had been expected to be publicly available as early as January 20201, is one of two projects the Australian government plans to spend AI$1.7bn on as part of a deal to ensure free vaccines for all citizens.

On Monday, the Australian government committed to buying 33.8 million doses of the vaccine, if it was successful.



 
