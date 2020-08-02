/ Register

Astra IR will have reduced range, trials likely in 2022

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by Jyotish, Aug 2, 2020 at 1:16 AM.

    Jyotish

    Jyotish SENIOR MEMBER

    Astra IR will have reduced range, trials likely in 2022

    1 aug. 2020

    Astra IR will have reduced range, trials likely in 2022. A variant of the Astra Beyond Visual Range Air to Air (BVRAAM) missile under development with a passive imaging IR seeker might be ready for initial trials from 2022 onwards.

    Astra IR with a dual waveband, passive imaging IR seeker will provide terminal guidance that will be powered by a smoke-less solid propellant with higher impulse motor for improved performance at Within visual combat at the reduced range.

    Astra IR minimum and maximum operating ranges likely will be 500 m to 60 km due to seeker track limitation found in IR air to air missiles world over.

    Astra IR will be capable of operating in lock-on before launch and lock-on after launch modes and IR seeker will allow the missile to autonomously detect, track and lock-on the targets.

    Astra IR can be adapted on all fighter types in IAF since it doesn’t require deep integration with the aircraft’s Mission Computers (MC).



    Skull and Bones

    Skull and Bones ELITE MEMBER

    A parallel ground based air defense system should be made around this missile.
     
    Philip the Arab

    Philip the Arab BANNED

    Does it and the regular Astra have any Israeli connection?
     
    Skull and Bones

    Skull and Bones ELITE MEMBER

    Not that we know of, maybe the seeker is a derivative of an Israeli seeker.
     
    Lord Of Gondor

    Lord Of Gondor SENIOR MEMBER

    Nope.
    Although the advanced DRDO rocket propulsion system is also serving on the Barak-8.
     
    Zapper

    Zapper FULL MEMBER

    The Maverick

    The Maverick FULL MEMBER

    It's brilliant to have at least one major bvr missle that is home made

    Imo

    Having Astra on tejas mig29 mki is s brilliant move.

    We still have top level.bvrs from France Israel and Russia but having Astra as a back up is very very shrewd on Indian part
     
