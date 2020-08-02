Astra IR will have reduced range, trials likely in 2022 1 aug. 2020 Astra IR will have reduced range, trials likely in 2022. A variant of the Astra Beyond Visual Range Air to Air (BVRAAM) missile under development with a passive imaging IR seeker might be ready for initial trials from 2022 onwards. Astra IR with a dual waveband, passive imaging IR seeker will provide terminal guidance that will be powered by a smoke-less solid propellant with higher impulse motor for improved performance at Within visual combat at the reduced range. Astra IR minimum and maximum operating ranges likely will be 500 m to 60 km due to seeker track limitation found in IR air to air missiles world over. Astra IR will be capable of operating in lock-on before launch and lock-on after launch modes and IR seeker will allow the missile to autonomously detect, track and lock-on the targets. Astra IR can be adapted on all fighter types in IAF since it doesn’t require deep integration with the aircraft’s Mission Computers (MC). Note: the text above is from the same URL as the YouTube video clip.