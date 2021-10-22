Asteroid Bennu reaches highest impact risk level

Asteroid Bennu, the 500 meter big asteroid, which was the target of the Osiris-Rex mission was levelled up on the highest impact risk. The carbonacious D-type asteroid comes closer to earth than any other obejct of its sie and will zip past earth at just 1/3 of the lunar orbit at the year 2135. That close flyby will affect the orbit of Bennu alot and it could lead to a devastating impact few years later. The calculated impact date now is set at 24th september 2184.An impact of a 600m big object like Bennu would be similar to the Ries impact 16 million years ago in Germany. The crater would be roughly 25km wide. The entire force set free during impact would be like hundreds of hydrogen bombs. Even before it hits the ground, it would kill millions of people while flying through the atmosphere.There is still much time to consider what to do, to watch it and think about ways to change its course in case of imminent impact.Bennu is an interesting object and appears to be a flying rubble pile, hold together by its own gravity, most likely the left over of a collission in space. It even loses matter into space through centrifugal forces and gas shoting out.