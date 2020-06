Assuring Taiwan’s Innovation Future

JANUARY 29, 2020

PAPER

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

INTRODUCTION

to identify the most pressing obstacles that presently stand in the way of Taiwan’s innovation future;

to offer specific ideas to government, industry, and capital markets players to help alleviate and overcome some of these obstacles; and

to explore how forward-looking partnerships between Taiwan and U.S. players could potentially contribute to those ideas.

HISTORICAL CONTEXT OF TAIWAN’S TECHNOLOGICAL SUCCESS

CHALLENGES TO TAIWAN’S INNOVATION ADVANTAGE

STEM Talent and Human Capital: Taiwan faces significant obstacles in its effort to assure a robust and growing STEM talent pool amid international competition, especially from mainland China. Scale: It can be difficult to scale industries and business models because of Taiwan’s small domestic market. Beyond Hardware: Taiwan has yet to transition from a hardware-dominant ecosystem to greater emphasis not just on software but especially on hardware-software integration. Value Added for Taiwan: Too little of the value added within technology-related supply chains resides in Taiwan itself. Policy Enhancements: Political leaders and bureaucrats have yet to fully adapt government technology and education policies to enhance competitiveness in newer and emerging technology industries.

STEM TALENT AND HUMAN CAPITAL

SCALE

BEYOND HARDWARE

VALUE ADDED FOR TAIWAN

POLICY ENHANCEMENTS

smart machinery, clean energy, biomedicine, defense industries and aerospace, new agricultural technology, the circular economy, and the aforementioned Asian Silicon Valley project.

SOLUTIONS AND PARTNERSHIPS

STEM TALENT AND HUMAN CAPITAL

making a long-term commitment to emerging technology, whose benefits will only materialize several years (and election cycles) later;

focusing on niche and specialized efforts—for example, Israel identified science and computer science as strategic priorities decades ago, granting first pick from among all new recruits to tech-focused units of the military and intelligence services; and

establishing programs along the lines of Talpiot and assigning the top 1 percent of military recruits to technology and cybersecurity jobs, thus positioning them for technology-related jobs at the end of their periods of service.

Easing work visa and market entry policies. This would encourage global startups, not just the big players like Google and Microsoft, to set up shop in Taiwan.

Supporting industry-led mentorship programs. For example, Wistron, an ICT original design manufacturer (ODM) with some 80,000 global employees, has promoted a program to bring foreign AI experts to serve as mentors-in-residence in Taiwan. AI mentoring programs could be scaled through public-private partnerships, but then replicated in other areas like quantum computing, cybersecurity, and biotechnology.

Expanding the “gAsia Pass” scheme. The “gAsia Pass” is a digital entrepreneur card that gives equal national treatment to like-minded economies, thus promoting freer talent flow.43 This scheme originated with Taiwan and five other Asian economies, all of which are priority countries for Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy—India, Indonesia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Thailand.

Establishing a transpacific advisory panel. To expand partnerships with American interests and institutions, a transpacific advisory panel could be established encompassing domestic technology leaders in Taiwan, representatives of U.S. firms doing R&D in Taiwan, the VC industries on both sides of the Pacific, and university leaders. The goal of this panel should be to better address gaps in Taiwan’s domestic skills base and then connect efforts to redress those gaps to anticipated focus areas for investment.

Ramping up educational exchanges. A Taiwan-U.S. educational panel parallel to the above advisory panel could also aim to foster transpacific cooperation in areas of data science, AI, and cybersecurity, in particular.

SCALE

Take a leadership role in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) context. Despite Beijing’s concerted effort to restrict Taiwan’s international space, it is a member of the APEC forum, where working groups are now attempting to set cybersecurity standards in IoT and the digital economy. Taiwan should aim to lead within the APEC framework, leveraging and promoting its domestic data practices as regional standards.

Leverage European best practices. With Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) having become the global gold standard, enhanced partnerships with—and within—the EU would give Taiwan an opportunity to gain access to global data.

Coordinate regulatory frameworks with Washington. The U.S. Government’s Indo-Pacific Strategy includes a cybersecurity component that could coincide with Taiwan’s South and Southeast Asia–focused New Southbound Policy. Taipei and Washington should push for coordinated cybersecurity and data governance regulations, and then jointly press their approach in the APEC and global context.

BEYOND HARDWARE

VALUE ADDED FOR TAIWAN

POLICY ENHANCEMENTS

CONCLUSION

FUTURE OF TAIWAN’S ECONOMIC COMPETITIVENESS