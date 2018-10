Assistant to PM, Naeem ul Haque has tweeted and denied Prime Minister Imran Khan giving any interview to a publication before he left for Saudi Arabia. He was replying to a tweet by journalist Kamran Khan. Imran Khan is not in opposition anymore and is Prime Minister of a country. His team needs to vet the backgrounds who are trying to meet PM. PM himself needs to be careful what he says to a visiting foreign delegation. Looks like the rapistani Kim Sengupta disguised as a guest got what he wanted. His article is now all over the indian and western media. This Kim Sengupta happens to be what we call drawing room opinion journalists or self-declared security correspondents writing against Pakistan and Kashmir to suit indian interest.Kim Sengupta