Assistant Director ISI - Usama Lashari martyred.

BLA claims seems to have claimed the kill, official report is, it is an accident.
@ranjeet @nair @JanjaWeed @Levina @MilSpec
RIP....
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un May Allah grant him Jannah. this is really sad he looks so young @Moonlight @django @Zibago @Arsalan
RIP.
I don't find it ironic. They are India's good terrorists. Remember Kal Bhushan??Isn't it ironic an indian post this news?
I expected an assistant director to be older.
He seems to be young,and i am not sure why would a Assitant Director be chasing terrorists .A young and fierce grade 17 CSP officer and a fighter. His SUV rolled over while they were chasing a group of terrorists in Mastung area. He couldn't survive the accident. His dad is a retired Major and his uncle is the former Inspector General of Frontier Corps Balochistan, Major General Saleem Nawaz. He belonged to the Lashari Baloch tribe. RIP.
BLA is finished, they only exist on the internet profiles handled by our "friends" in the east under fake names. They were chasing suspected terrorists when the accident occurred.
RIP
