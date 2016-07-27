What's new

Assistant Director ISI - Usama Lashari martyred.

A young and fierce grade 17 officer and a fighter. His SUV rolled over while they were chasing a group of terrorists in Mastung area. He couldn't survive the accident. His dad is a retired Major and his uncle is the former Inspector General of Frontier Corps Balochistan, Major General Saleem Nawaz. He belonged to the Lashari Baloch tribe. RIP.

BLA is finished, they only exist on the internet profiles handled by our "friends" in the east under fake names. They were chasing suspected terrorists when the accident occurred.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/758254245426651136

BLA claims seems to have claimed the kill, official report is, it is an accident.

RIP....
I expected an assistant director to be older.
RIP! Too young to loose his life.

Baloch issue seems to be Pakistan's headache. On Twitter, those guys post some really graphical pictures.


There seems to be mystery shrouding Usama Lashari's death.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/757817053201915904


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/757089231735025664
 
A young and fierce grade 17 CSP officer and a fighter. His SUV rolled over while they were chasing a group of terrorists in Mastung area. He couldn't survive the accident. His dad is a retired Major and his uncle is the former Inspector General of Frontier Corps Balochistan, Major General Saleem Nawaz. He belonged to the Lashari Baloch tribe. RIP.

BLA is finished, they only exist on the internet profiles handled by our "friends" in the east under fake names. They were chasing suspected terrorists when the accident occurred.
He seems to be young,and i am not sure why would a Assitant Director be chasing terrorists .

RIP.
 
