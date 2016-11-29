Assistance to Families of Martyred Soldiers of Indian Military

Ministry of Defence 29-November, 2016 15:30 IST Assistance to Families of Martyred Soldiers Assistance/Welfare Schemes/other facilities provided to the families/Next of Kins of Martyrs is as below: Financial Assistance provided to the families/NoKs of the Martyrs: · Liberalized Family Pension. · Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity. · Ex-gratia lump sum compensation. · Disability/War injury element of pension. Welfare schemes provided through the Directorate General Resettlement/ Government: · Reservation in Public Sector Undertaking & Banks. · Allotment of Eligibility Certificates for Oil Product Agencies under 8% Quota. · Tipper Attachment Scheme. · Allotment of SAFAL Outlets for dependents. · Allotment of Class V surplus B Vehicle. Welfare Schemes provided through Kendriya Sainik Board (under Raksha Mantri’s Discretionary Fund/Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) to Ex-servicemen/families, including families of Martyrs as per their eligibility on making application ): · Penury Grant. · Education Grant. · Officer Cadet Grant. · Disabled Children Grant. · House Repair Grant. · Daughter’s Marriage Grant/ Widow Re-Marriage Grant. · Funeral Grant. · Medical Grant. · Orphan Grant. · Vocational Training Grant For Widows. · Grant for treatment of serious diseases. (Armed Forces Flag Day Fund) Facilities provided to the families/NoKs of the Martyrs: · Children Education Concession. · Travel Concession: o Rail Concession. o Air Travel Concession. · Telephone Concession. Financial Assistance provided under various Funds: · Army Group Insurance Fund. · Army Group Insurance Maturity. · Army Wives Welfare Association Fund. · Army Officers’ Benevolent Fund. · Army Central Welfare Fund. Financial assistance paid to the NoKs of the Uri terrorist attack martyrs is as under: Sl. No. Army No. - Rank - Name - Unit - Date of Cas - Financial Assistance* (Rs.) 1.5247393L-Sub-KARNAIL SINGH-10 DOGRA-18 Sep 2016- AGIF 3000000 DCRG 1000000 LFP 19710 Ex-Gratia 1500000 AWWA 15000 ACWF 50000 AFPP Fund 1045703 2.3993435L-HAV-RAVI PAUL-10 DOGRA-18 Sep 2016- AGIF 3000000 DCRG 746719 LFP 12375 Ex-Gratia 1500000 AWWA 15000 ACWF 50000 AFPP Fund 207102 3.13628173L - SEP- RAKESH SINGH - 6 BIHAR - 18 Sep 2016 AGIF 3000000 DCRG 329916 LFP 12330 Ex-Gratia 1500000 AWWA 15000 ACWF 50000 AFPP Fund 55745 4. 4271070L - HAV - NIMB SINGH RAWAT - 6 BIHAR - 18 Sep 2016 AGIF 3000000 DCRG 1000000 LFP 16940 Ex-Gratia 1500000 AWWA 15000 ACWF 50000 AFPP Fund 316963 5. 4271150H - HAV - ASHOK KUMAR SINGH - 6 BIHAR - 18 Sep2016 AGIF 3000000 DCRG 1000000 LFP 15940 Ex-Gratia 1500000 AWWA 15000 ACWF 50000 AFPP Fund 298885 6.4277113L - NK - SUNIL KUMAR VIDYARTHI - 6 BIHAR - 18 Sep 2016 AGIF 3000000 DCRG 847090 LFP 16480 Ex-Gratia 1500000 AWWA 15000 ACWF 50000 AFPP Fund 130183 7. 4288327K - LNK - RAJESH KUMAR YADAV - 6 BIHAR - 18 Sep 2016 AGIF 3000000 DCRG 395796 LFP 14770 Ex-Gratia 1500000 AWWA 15000 ACWF 50000 AFPP Fund 338187 8. 4283274K - SEP - GANESH SHANKAR - 6 BIHAR - 18 Sep 2016 AGIF 3000000 DCRG 380400 LFP 14200 Ex-Gratia 1500000 AWWA 15000 ACWF 50000 AFPP Fund 220872 9. 4284256N - SEP - GALANDE CHANDRAKANT - 6 BIHAR - 18 Sep 2016 AGIF 3000000 DCRG 372996 LFP 13670 Ex-Gratia 1500000 AWWA 15000 ACWF 50000 AFPP Fund 135731 10.4284283X - SEP - RAJESH KUMAR SINGH - 6 BIHAR - 18 Sep 2016 AGIF 3000000 DCRG 374196 LFP 13970 Ex-Gratia 1500000 AWWA 15000 ACWF 50000 AFPP Fund 660907 11. 4284574X - SEP - JAWARA MUNDA - 6 BIHAR - 18 Sep 2016 AGIF 3000000 DCRG 387158 LFP 14450 Ex-Gratia 1500000 AWWA 15000 ACWF 50000 AFPP Fund 535239 12.4285159N - SEP - NAIMAN KUJUR - 6 BIHAR - 18 Sep 2016 AGIF 3000000 DCRG 377700 LFP 14100 Ex-Gratia 1500000 AWWA 15000 ACWF 50000 AFPP Fund 340896 13.4286798W - SEP - HARENDRA YADAV- 6 BIHAR -18 Sep 2016 AGIF 3000000 DCRG 365436 LFP 13590 Ex-Gratia 1500000 AWWA 15000 ACWF 50000 AFPP Fund 33142 14. 4288853A - SEP - UIKE PANJAB JANRAO - 6 BIHAR - 18 Sep 2016 AGIF 3000000 DCRG 321816 LFP 12030 Ex-Gratia 1500000 AWWA 15000 ACWF 50000 AFPP Fund 173049 15.4294134X - SEP- THOK SANDIP SOMANATH - 6 BIHAR - 18 Sep 2016 AGIF 3000000 DCRG 144720 LFP 10720 Ex-Gratia 1500000 AWWA 15000 ACWF 50000 AFPP Fund 24864 16.4294823Y-SEP-BISWAJIT GHORAI-6 BIHAR-18 Sep 2016 AGIF 3000000 DCRG 144720 LFP 10720 Ex-Gratia 1500000 AWWA 15000 ACWF 50000 AFPP Fund 18175 17.4294828X-SEP-GANGADHAR DALUI-6 BIHAR-18 Sep 2016 AGIF 3000000 DCRG 144720 LFP 10720 Ex-Gratia 1500000 AWWA 15000 ACWF 50000 AFPP Fund 18176 18.4288168P-SEP-KULMETHE VIKAS JANARDHAN-6 BIHAR-19 Sep 2016 AGIF 3000000 DCRG 328716 LFP 12230 Ex-Gratia 1500000 AWWA 15000 ACWF 50000 AFPP Fund 86845 19.4280144W-NK/CK-RAJ KISHORE SINGH-6 BIHAR-18 Sep 2016 AGIF 3000000 DCRG 683237 LFP 14490 Ex-Gratia 1500000 AWWA 15000 ACWF 50000 AFPP Fund 573492 *AGIF - Army Group Insurance Fund DCRG - Death-cum Retirement Gratuity LFP - Liberalised Family Pension Ex-gratia–Ex-gratia Lumpsum Compensation AWWA - Army Wives Welfare Association ACWF - Army Central Welfare Fund AFPP Fund - Armed Forces Personnel Provident Fund This information was given by Defence Minister Shri Manohar Parrikar in a written reply to Shri RK Sinha in Rajya Sabha today.