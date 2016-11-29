Assistance to Families of Martyred Soldiers of Indian Military

Sixty security force personnel were killed in such encounters, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Hansraj G Ahir said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

In 97 incidents of encounters in Jammu and Kashmir this year (till December 2), 146 terrorists were killed, 76 terrorists or suspects arrested, while 60 security force personnel were killed and 104 others injured, he said.

In 2015, 102 terrorists were killed and 67 arrested while 39 security personnel were killed and 58 injured in such encounters. In 2014, a total of 107 terrorists were killed and 70 arrested while 26 jawans were killed and 20 injured, the minister said.

In reply to another question, Ahir said a total of 13 fidayeen attacks have taken place on security forces between May 2014 and December 2016, in which 58 security personnel were killed.

Giving more details, Ahir said, seven fidayeen attacks have taken place till December 13 this year, in which 39 security personnel have been killed.



While in 2015, four such attacks took place, in which five jawans were killed, and in 2014, there were two such attacks and 14 security personnel sacrificed their lives in them.