  Sunday, August 26, 2018

Assistance to Families of Martyred Soldiers of Indian Military

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by Hindustani78, Nov 29, 2016.

    Ministry of Defence
    29-November, 2016 15:30 IST
    Assistance to Families of Martyred Soldiers

    Assistance/Welfare Schemes/other facilities provided to the families/Next of Kins of Martyrs is as below:


    Financial Assistance provided to the families/NoKs of the Martyrs:

    · Liberalized Family Pension.

    · Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity.

    · Ex-gratia lump sum compensation.

    · Disability/War injury element of pension.


    Welfare schemes provided through the Directorate General Resettlement/ Government:

    · Reservation in Public Sector Undertaking & Banks.

    · Allotment of Eligibility Certificates for Oil Product Agencies under 8% Quota.

    · Tipper Attachment Scheme.

    · Allotment of SAFAL Outlets for dependents.

    · Allotment of Class V surplus B Vehicle.


    Welfare Schemes provided through Kendriya Sainik Board (under Raksha Mantri’s Discretionary Fund/Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) to Ex-servicemen/families, including families of Martyrs as per their eligibility on making application ):

    · Penury Grant.

    · Education Grant.

    · Officer Cadet Grant.

    · Disabled Children Grant.

    · House Repair Grant.

    · Daughter’s Marriage Grant/ Widow Re-Marriage Grant.

    · Funeral Grant.

    · Medical Grant.

    · Orphan Grant.

    · Vocational Training Grant For Widows.

    · Grant for treatment of serious diseases. (Armed Forces Flag Day Fund)

    Facilities provided to the families/NoKs of the Martyrs:

    · Children Education Concession.

    · Travel Concession:

    o Rail Concession.

    o Air Travel Concession.

    · Telephone Concession.


    Financial Assistance provided under various Funds:

    · Army Group Insurance Fund.

    · Army Group Insurance Maturity.

    · Army Wives Welfare Association Fund.

    · Army Officers’ Benevolent Fund.

    · Army Central Welfare Fund.


    Financial assistance paid to the NoKs of the Uri terrorist attack martyrs is as under:

    Sl. No. Army No. - Rank - Name - Unit - Date of Cas - Financial Assistance* (Rs.)
    1.5247393L-Sub-KARNAIL SINGH-10 DOGRA-18 Sep 2016-
    AGIF 3000000
    DCRG 1000000
    LFP 19710
    Ex-Gratia 1500000
    AWWA 15000
    ACWF 50000
    AFPP Fund 1045703

    2.3993435L-HAV-RAVI PAUL-10 DOGRA-18 Sep 2016-
    AGIF 3000000
    DCRG 746719
    LFP 12375
    Ex-Gratia 1500000
    AWWA 15000
    ACWF 50000
    AFPP Fund 207102

    3.13628173L - SEP- RAKESH SINGH - 6 BIHAR - 18 Sep 2016
    AGIF 3000000
    DCRG 329916
    LFP 12330
    Ex-Gratia 1500000
    AWWA 15000
    ACWF 50000
    AFPP Fund 55745

    4. 4271070L - HAV - NIMB SINGH RAWAT - 6 BIHAR - 18 Sep 2016
    AGIF 3000000
    DCRG 1000000
    LFP 16940
    Ex-Gratia 1500000
    AWWA 15000
    ACWF 50000
    AFPP Fund 316963

    5. 4271150H - HAV - ASHOK KUMAR SINGH - 6 BIHAR - 18 Sep2016
    AGIF 3000000
    DCRG 1000000
    LFP 15940
    Ex-Gratia 1500000
    AWWA 15000
    ACWF 50000
    AFPP Fund 298885


    6.4277113L - NK - SUNIL KUMAR VIDYARTHI - 6 BIHAR - 18 Sep 2016
    AGIF 3000000
    DCRG 847090
    LFP 16480
    Ex-Gratia 1500000
    AWWA 15000
    ACWF 50000
    AFPP Fund 130183

    7. 4288327K - LNK - RAJESH KUMAR YADAV - 6 BIHAR - 18 Sep 2016
    AGIF 3000000
    DCRG 395796
    LFP 14770
    Ex-Gratia 1500000
    AWWA 15000
    ACWF 50000
    AFPP Fund 338187

    8. 4283274K - SEP - GANESH SHANKAR - 6 BIHAR - 18 Sep 2016
    AGIF 3000000
    DCRG 380400
    LFP 14200
    Ex-Gratia 1500000
    AWWA 15000
    ACWF 50000
    AFPP Fund 220872

    9. 4284256N - SEP - GALANDE CHANDRAKANT - 6 BIHAR - 18 Sep 2016
    AGIF 3000000
    DCRG 372996
    LFP 13670
    Ex-Gratia 1500000
    AWWA 15000
    ACWF 50000
    AFPP Fund 135731


    10.4284283X - SEP - RAJESH KUMAR SINGH - 6 BIHAR - 18 Sep 2016
    AGIF 3000000
    DCRG 374196
    LFP 13970
    Ex-Gratia 1500000
    AWWA 15000
    ACWF 50000
    AFPP Fund 660907

    11. 4284574X - SEP - JAWARA MUNDA - 6 BIHAR - 18 Sep 2016
    AGIF 3000000
    DCRG 387158
    LFP 14450
    Ex-Gratia 1500000
    AWWA 15000
    ACWF 50000
    AFPP Fund 535239

    12.4285159N - SEP - NAIMAN KUJUR - 6 BIHAR - 18 Sep 2016
    AGIF 3000000
    DCRG 377700
    LFP 14100
    Ex-Gratia 1500000
    AWWA 15000
    ACWF 50000
    AFPP Fund 340896

    13.4286798W - SEP - HARENDRA YADAV- 6 BIHAR -18 Sep 2016
    AGIF 3000000
    DCRG 365436
    LFP 13590
    Ex-Gratia 1500000
    AWWA 15000
    ACWF 50000
    AFPP Fund 33142

    14. 4288853A - SEP - UIKE PANJAB JANRAO - 6 BIHAR - 18 Sep 2016
    AGIF 3000000
    DCRG 321816
    LFP 12030
    Ex-Gratia 1500000
    AWWA 15000
    ACWF 50000
    AFPP Fund 173049

    15.4294134X - SEP- THOK SANDIP SOMANATH - 6 BIHAR - 18 Sep 2016
    AGIF 3000000
    DCRG 144720
    LFP 10720
    Ex-Gratia 1500000
    AWWA 15000
    ACWF 50000
    AFPP Fund 24864

    16.4294823Y-SEP-BISWAJIT GHORAI-6 BIHAR-18 Sep 2016
    AGIF 3000000
    DCRG 144720
    LFP 10720
    Ex-Gratia 1500000
    AWWA 15000
    ACWF 50000
    AFPP Fund 18175

    17.4294828X-SEP-GANGADHAR DALUI-6 BIHAR-18 Sep 2016
    AGIF 3000000
    DCRG 144720
    LFP 10720
    Ex-Gratia 1500000
    AWWA 15000
    ACWF 50000
    AFPP Fund 18176


    18.4288168P-SEP-KULMETHE VIKAS JANARDHAN-6 BIHAR-19 Sep 2016
    AGIF 3000000
    DCRG 328716
    LFP 12230
    Ex-Gratia 1500000
    AWWA 15000
    ACWF 50000
    AFPP Fund 86845

    19.4280144W-NK/CK-RAJ KISHORE SINGH-6 BIHAR-18 Sep 2016
    AGIF 3000000
    DCRG 683237
    LFP 14490
    Ex-Gratia 1500000
    AWWA 15000
    ACWF 50000
    AFPP Fund 573492

    *AGIF - Army Group Insurance Fund

    DCRG - Death-cum Retirement Gratuity

    LFP - Liberalised Family Pension

    Ex-gratia–Ex-gratia Lumpsum Compensation

    AWWA - Army Wives Welfare Association

    ACWF - Army Central Welfare Fund

    AFPP Fund - Armed Forces Personnel Provident Fund


    This information was given by Defence Minister Shri Manohar Parrikar in a written reply to Shri RK Sinha in Rajya Sabha today.
     
    We can help too
    http://indianarmy.nic.in/Site/FormT...iLSTVGVIA==&ParentID=ThXISkD7wzlMa4b1Ixalcg==

    Army Central Welfare Fund
    Monetary contributions to the Army may be made through Demand Draft in favour of \u201cArmy Central Welfare Fund\u201d payable at New Delhi and forwarded to the under mentioned address :-

    Director, Accounts Section
    Ceremonials and Welfare Directorate
    Adjutant Generals Branch
    Room No 281-\u2018B\u2019 (Accts Sec)
    Integrated HQ of MoD (Army)
    South Block, New Delhi \u2013 110011
    Alternatively, the amount can also be sent directly in the account of Army Central Welfare Fund under intimation to the above office as per the details of Bank Account given below :-

    Name of Fund

    Account No

    Type of Account

    Bank

    Branch

    IFSC Code


    : Army Central Welfare Fund

    : 020500101007721

    : Saving

    : Corporation Bank

    : Chandni Chowk, Delhi - 110006

    : CORP0000205

    The contribution towards Army Central Welfare Fund is 100% exempted from income Tax vide clause (III HC) of Section 80-G of Income Tax Act 1961.



    This is the Official Indian Army Web Portal,maintained & managed by the Indian Army.
     
    http://www.deccanherald.com/content/586591/146-terrorists-killed-encounter-j.html
New Delhi, Dec 14, 2016, (PTI)

    New Delhi, Dec 14, 2016, (PTI)
    [​IMG]
    A total of 146 terrorists have been killed in 97 incidents of encounter between militants and the Indian security force in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

    Sixty security force personnel were killed in such encounters, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Hansraj G Ahir said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

    In 97 incidents of encounters in Jammu and Kashmir this year (till December 2), 146 terrorists were killed, 76 terrorists or suspects arrested, while 60 security force personnel were killed and 104 others injured, he said.

    In 2015, 102 terrorists were killed and 67 arrested while 39 security personnel were killed and 58 injured in such encounters. In 2014, a total of 107 terrorists were killed and 70 arrested while 26 jawans were killed and 20 injured, the minister said.

    In reply to another question, Ahir said a total of 13 fidayeen attacks have taken place on security forces between May 2014 and December 2016, in which 58 security personnel were killed.

    Giving more details, Ahir said, seven fidayeen attacks have taken place till December 13 this year, in which 39 security personnel have been killed.

    While in 2015, four such attacks took place, in which five jawans were killed, and in 2014, there were two such attacks and 14 security personnel sacrificed their lives in them.

    The MoS said there had been six incidents of attack on military establishment in Jammu and Kashmir between November 2014 and 2016, in which 22 terrorists were killed. "Four terrorists were killed in an attack on Kathar Army camp and six in Mahora in Uri in 2014, while in two separate attacks on Army camps in 2015, two militants were killed in Samba and three in Tangdhar. Four militants were killed in an attack on Uri army camp while three in Nagrota camp," he said.

    Ahir said there has been a spurt in infiltration bids by the militants from the Pakistan side in Jammu and Kashmir. "This year, till October, there had been 276 bids in which 109 militants successfully managed to enter India. Out of them, 29 militants were killed, 138 returned to Pakistan and two were arrested," he said.

    In 2015, 33 militants entered the Indian side in 121 infiltration attempts, 46 were killed, 41 returned and one arrested or surrendered. In 2014, 222 attempts were made in which 65 militants managed to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir, out of them 46 were killed and 105 returned to the other side of the border, the minister added.
     
    http://www.deccanherald.com/content/587254/army-pays-tributes-3-soldiers.html
Srinagar, Dec 18, 2016, PTI
    Srinagar, Dec 18, 2016, PTI
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    Army today paid floral tributes to the three soldiers killed in a militant attack on an army convoy at Pampore on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

    "In a solemn ceremony at Badami Bagh Cantonment here, many senior officials from security agencies including Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, BSF and SSB, joined General Officer Commanding, Chinar Corps, Lt Gen J S Sandhu and all ranks in paying homage to the martyrs on behalf of a proud nation," an army official said.

    Many officials from the civil administration, including Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmed Khan were also present on the occasion.

    Three soldiers were yesterday killed, while two others jawans were injured in the attack at a place crowded with civilians in Pampore of Jammu and Kashmir.

    "Martyr Naik (Gnr) Ratheesh C (35) had joined army in 2001 and hailed from Kotolipram, Kannur district in Kerala and is survived by his wife and a son," the official said.
    [​IMG]

    He said 33-year-old Gunner Farate Sourabh Nandkumar of Bhekrai Nagar village in Pune of Maharasthra had donned the uniform in 2004 and is survived by his wife and twin daughters.

    Gunner Shashikant Pandey (24) had four years of service and was on his way to join his unit in the Valley.

    Hailing from Zharian area of Dhanbad district in Jharkhand, he is survived by his parents, the official said.

    The mortal remains of the martyrs would be flown for last rites to their native places where they would be laid to rest with full military honours, he said.

    In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families of the martyrs and remains committed to their needs and wellbeing, the official said.
     
    http://www.hindustantimes.com/india...lly-injured/story-WHuPrI6RfxdXSBpdQTk4IP.html

    An army captain and his wife were killed and two others critically injured on Monday when their vehicle hit a tree in Assam’s Sonitpur district, police said.

    The incident occurred on NH 37A in Tezpur, they said.


    The two died on the spot, police said, adding they were identified as Captain Rahul Yadav and his wife Loveleena.

    The injured have been admitted to the Base Hospital in Tezpur.
     
    http://www.hindustantimes.com/india...ion-in-2016/story-GolAhHjbEzpGmbIv4VPfzK.html

    The Indian Army conducted “surgical strikes”–as the government called them–against terrorists within Azad Kashmir (Azad Kashmir) on September 30, 2016. Since then, at least 33 Indian security-personnel have been killed in J&K, according to data collated by IndiaSpend from various news sources.

    As many as 71 Indian security forces personnel were killed this year by terrorists in J&K, as of November 27, 2016, up 82% since 2015, when 39 soldiers were killed, according to data tabled by the home ministry in the Lok Sabha (lower house of Parliament).

    Injuries among security personnel doubled since last year to 208. Incidents of terrorist violence in J&K increased 47% to 305 in 2016, from 208 in 2015.

    The data indicate that terrorist activities increased over 2016 in J&K compared to 2015, IndiaSpend reported on November 25, 2016.
     
    [​IMG]

    BSF jawans patrol the LoC near Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir. File photo

    Jammu January 09, 2017 09:14 IST
    Updated: January 09, 2017 17:50 IST
    http://www.thehindu.com/news/nation...attack-GREF-camp-in-Jammu/article17012429.ece

    Incident fuels speculations of a cross-border raid coinciding with the State Assembly session.
    Three personnel of the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) of the Border Roads Organisation were killed in an attack by miltants in the early hours of Monday on their camp near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu’s Akhnoor district.

    As the attackers remain elusive, there was a speculation of a cross-border raid coinciding with the State Assembly session.

    A senior police official said the attackers, whose numbers is not known, alighted in Battal area, which has both International Border (IB) as well as the closeby LoC, and attacked the camp.

    The camp, housing around dozen GREF employees, is about 2 km away from the LoC.

    “The area was cordoned off immediately. The attackers are still on the run,” said the police official.

    All schools in the area were closed. Police said no eyewitness has come forward with any tip-off on the attackers.

    In Assembly, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack. “No one feels good over the killings. Everyone feels bad,” she said.

    Where has the 56 inch chest gone missing?, says Oppn


    Both lawmakers of the National Conference and the Congress created a ruckus in the Assembly over the attack, seeking a government response.

    “Three jawans were killed and we do not know what happened. Where has the 56 inch chest gone missing? Was it just a militant attack or a surgical strike by Pakistan?” asked NC MLA Devinder Singh Rana.

    Several BJP lawmakers raised slogans against Pakistan.

    In 2015, there was a similar attack in Jammu when the Assembly session was on.

    [​IMG]
     
    http://www.thehindu.com/news/nation...led-in-Kashmir-avalanches/article17092323.ece

    A Srinagar-based Army spokesman told The Hindu that a soldier died after an avalanche struck an installation near a tourist resort of Sonamarg, Ganderbal, 100 km away from Srinagar, on Wednesday morning. The area is under more than six feet snow. Fresh snowfall resulted in more accumulation.

    Sources identified the deceased as Major Amit Sagar of the 115 Battalion, associated with the High Altitude Warfare School. The body was recovered in a rescue operation. Around nine soldiers were trapped in the avalanche. “No one is missing,” the Army spokesman said.
     
  9. Jan 26, 2017 #9
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,571
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 12,369 / -3
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Lithuania
    http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/10-soldiers-dead-7-rescued-in-Gurez-avalanches/article17097030.ece

    Srinagar January 26, 2017 14:46 IST
    Updated: January 26, 2017 16:02 IST

    The Army has retrieved ten bodies of the soldiers who went missing after being hit by two avalanches at separate locations in Bandipora’s Gurez valley, 200 km from Srinagar. Seven soldiers have been rescued so far.

    “The avalanches had hit an Army camp and an Army patrol in two separate locations between January 25 and 26 in Gurez,” said an Udhampur-based Army spokesman.

    He said ten bodies have been recovered so far.

    “The Army is working in extreme bad weather and heavy snowfall. The rescue operations were on immediately after the avalanches were reported,” said the spokesman, without identifying the exact location.

    He said one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and six soldiers were rescued on Thursday morning.

    “In another avalanche in the same area on Wednesday, one Army patrol moving towards the post went missing. The area continues to receive heavy snowfall," noted the spokesman.

    Braving inhospitable weather conditions, coordinated rescue operations are in progress. "Three bodies could be recovered so far. The search operations are continuing,” said the spokesman.

    The Army has refused to disclose the number of missing soldiers.

    Gurez is a mountainous region with a small valley across the Razdan Pass, the only road connecting with Kashmir Valley at the height of 11,672 feet. The Gurez valley, bordering Azad Kashmir (Azad Kashmir), remains cut off due to heavy snowfall since first week of January.

    Avalanches are emerging a new challenge for soldiers manning the State inhospitable terrains and unending mountain ranges.

    In 2016, four Army personnel were killed after their patrol party was hit by an avalanche at Siachen Glacier on January 3.

    Nine soldiers were killed on February 8, 2016, when another avalanche buried a whole camp in Siachen.
    [​IMG]
     
    http://www.thehindu.com/news/nation...vered-death-toll-up-to-14/article17101793.ece

    The Army on Friday recovered four more bodies of soldiers who went missing after twin avalanches hit Badipora’s Gurez valley, taking the toll of dead soldiers to 14 since Thursday.

    “The bodies of four missing soldiers have been found,” Srinagar based Army spokesman Colonal Rajesh Kalia told The Hindu.

    The avalanches struck an Army patrol and a camp in Gurez on January 25 and 26, burying over 20 soldiers.

    Eight soldiers were rescued.
     
    http://indianexpress.com/article/in...ashtra-soldiers-killed-in-avalanches-4495673/
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has condoled the death of three soldiers from the State in avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir. Fadnavis said he was pained by the death of soldiers Anand Gavai, Sanju Khandare and Vikas Samundare, and paid tributes to them. He tweeted, “Pained to know that 3 brave soldiers from Maharashtra lost their life in #Bandipura avalanche. My salutes to the courage shown by Anand Gavai & Sanju Khandare from Akola and Vikas Samundare from Beed.”

    At least 14 soldiers were killed after snow avalanches hit an Army post and patrol party in Gurez sector, close to Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, earlier this week.

    *************
    http://indianexpress.com/article/in...diers-killed-in-avalanche-being-brought-home/
    Bodies of three soldiers from Uttar Pradesh, who were killed in an avalanche in the Kashmir Valley, are scheduled to arrive home later on Saturday, officials said.

    The three soldiers — Ajit Singh, Vijay Shukla and Azad Singh Yadav who hailed from Azamgarh, Pratapgarh and Farukkhabad districts, were killed in the avalanche in Gurez sector of Bandipora.

    Elaborate arrangements were being made to take the bodies of the slain soldiers to their native villages, an official said.

    At least 15 soldiers were killed in snow-triggered tragedies since Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir.
     
    A child lights candles during a special prayer ceremony for the soldiers who martyred in Snow avalanche, in Jammu, on Saturday.PTI Photo
    [​IMG]
     
    http://indianexpress.com/article/india/jammu-and-kashmir-avalanche-snow-5-soldiers-rescued-4496623/

    Earlier, Major Amit Sagar was killed when an avalanche hit his post at Sonamarg on Tuesday. Four soldiers were buried under the avalanche but were rescued. The Army has a large number of high altitude posts vulnerable to avalanches. The practice of relocating soldiers from such posts during winters was discontinued after the 1999 Kargil war. Fresh snowfall separately continued across the Kashmir valley, forcing authorities to issue avalanche alerts.
     
    http://indianexpress.com/article/in...-pressure-bomb-blast-in-chhattisgarh-4496466/
    By: PTI | Raipur | Published:January 29, 2017 12:17 am
    A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed on Saturday in an explosion of a pressure bomb allegedly planted by Naxals in the insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said. The deceased, Havaldar Parasnath Saroj, was posted with the 219th battalion of CRPF, senior police officials told PTI. The incident took place near Kottacheru village under Bhejji police station limits, they said.

    “A road construction work was going on in the area and a CRPF team was patrolling when Saroj accidentally stepped on the pressure bomb and suffered serious injuries,” a police official said. He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Search to nab the suspected Naxals has been launched, police said.
     
