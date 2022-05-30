What's new

Assets recovery unit amazing performance during PTI

Flight of falcon

Just notice the difference. Patwari and Jiyalas obviously sucked the blood out of Pakistan during their tenures ….. disgusting.


Illegal overseas Assets recovery:

2000-2017: 295 B Rs in 17 years
2018-2021: 426 B in 3 years .



www.dawn.com

PTI govt's ARU recovered Rs426bn in last 3 years, Cabinet Division documents reveal

Over Rs334bn recovered in last year alone, show documents prepared in May 2022, well over a month after Shehbaz took over as PM.
www.dawn.com
 
Well well well, what do ya know.

Where do all the claims now go, keh ARU nay kia kaam kia, Shehzad Akbar khata raha, PTI did no recovery in it's tenure...and so on. No one will tweet about this...

Although to play the devil's advocate here, a plea bargain by NAB also counts as a recovery in this case.

For example, the main accused went off with 10 billion. NAB apprehends a side guy who did not get any money but is hounded by NAB. NAB then tells the guy that he can get into a plea bargain for a few crore and be done with the court kacheri ka mamla, warna phir woh rulta rahay ga for the next 4 years. In such a case, this technically counts as a recovery as well.
 

