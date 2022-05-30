Assets recovery unit amazing performance during PTI

Flight of falcon
Just notice the difference. Patwari and Jiyalas obviously sucked the blood out of Pakistan during their tenures ….. disgusting.
Illegal overseas Assets recovery:
2000-2017: 295 B Rs in 17 years
2018-2021: 426 B in 3 years .
PTI govt's ARU recovered Rs426bn in last 3 years, Cabinet Division documents reveal
Over Rs334bn recovered in last year alone, show documents prepared in May 2022, well over a month after Shehbaz took over as PM.
