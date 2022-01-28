Assets managed by top 10 sovereign wealth funds hit $7.4 trillion

Shotgunner51
Assets managed by top 10 sovereign wealth funds hit $7.4 trillionPosted on January 24, 2022 by Edith M. Reads
As of January 2022, the world’s top 10 largest sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) manage assets worth $7.4 trillion. The world’s largest SWF, Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), handles assets worth $$1.33 trillion. According to the data presented by Financepr.com, the Norwegian Central Bank comes right ahead of China Investment Corporation, whose assets under management total $1.222 trillion.
The two sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) are the only ones whose assets surpass the $1 trillion mark. Other SWFs that made it to the list of the largest funds include the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, State Administration of Foreign (China), and Government of Singapore Investment Corporation. The three funds hold assets worth $829 bn, $817 bn, and $744 bn, respectively.
By now 4 Chinese SWF's (including HK) are among world's 10 largest, there also 4 from GCC, 1 from Norway, 1 from Singapore. China should expedite with lowering forex reserves and pivot to sovereign funds.
