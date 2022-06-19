ASSETS AND LIABILITIES: IMRAN FAILS TO DECLARE FOUR COMPANIES OWNED BY SPOUSE BUSHRA BIBI

Imran's wife Bushra Bibi is owner/ shareholder of four companies but no detail has been shared by Imran Khan regarding those assets in the latest Assets and Liabilities report​

Bushra Bibi, wife of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, is owner/ shareholder of four companies but no detail has been shared by Imran Khan regarding those assets in the latest Assets and Liabilities report.All members of the National Assembly are bound to disclose their assets or liabilities held within Pakistan or abroad on yearly basis to the Election Commission of Pakistan. The report is made public every year to maintain transparency.The companies, which are owned by Bushra Bibi, includes Al-Buraq Housing (Pvt) Limited, Al-Burraq Foods Pvt Limited, Al-Moez Properties Pvt Limited and Al-Moez Dairy and Foods Pvt Limited, which were registered in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020 respectively.Bushra Bibi is described as a shareholder in all of these companies, according to the documents available with this scribe.Interestingly, Farhat Shehzadi (Farah Khan) is Director and CEO of all of these four companies that the former first lady owns.In the latest gazette report of Assets and Liabilities, Imran Khan has disclosed a total of over 142 million rupees of assets, all owned in Pakistan.These assets include a seven kanal house in a posh area of Lahore, his 300 kanal house in Bani Gala, Islamabad, another six kanal house in Bani Gala, share in 10 kanal house in Mianwali, over 188 kanal of land in Dagar Bhakkar and 530 kanal of land in Channu Khanewal.The chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has also disclosed foreign currency up to 330,000 dollars, which he keeps in his Al-Falah dollar account Blue Area branch.Apart from this, he has disclosed local currency in his bank accounts and cash in hand, which was worth approximately 60 million rupees apart from over 3 lakh dollars that are mentioned above.In details about assets owned by his spouse Bushra Bibi, Khan shared four properties in the name of his wife.The former first lady is the owner of two land properties located in Pakpattan Sharif covering more than 431 kanals. In Okara, Bushra Bibi owns land covering total area of 267 kanals. The fourth and the last property that Imran Khan has disclosed in the name of his spouse is a three kanal house in Bani Gala, Islamabad.It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan has mentioned the assessed value of all the above assets at rupees 142 million only.The News found no detail or mention of any company by Imran Khan in the name of his wife Bushra Bibi either in the latest or previous reports of the gazette of Assets and Liabilities of the Election Commission of Pakistan.Under Section 137 of the Elections Act 2017, every member of an assembly and Senate has to submit to the commission, on or before December 31st each year, a copy of statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form B.This scribe tried to approach Fawad Chaudhary and Shehbaz Gill, senior members of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and take their views on the matter. However, none replied or received calls made by The News.They were asked: "The News has learnt that Imran Khan has not declared the companies which are owned by Bushra Bibi in the official gazette of Assets and Liabilites ECP.The companies which Imran Khan’s wife owns include Al-Buraq Housing Pvt Limited, Al-Burraq Foods Pvt Limited, Al-Moez Properties Pvt Limited and Al-Moez Dairy and Foods Pvt Limited, which were registered in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020 respectively. It is humbly requested to please comment on the matter and explain the reason why these companies were not disclosed by Imran Khan?" There was no response from either Fawad Chaudhary nor Shehbaz Gill.