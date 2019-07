Benami Commission

80,000 File Their Taxes

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr. Hafeez Shaikh, announced on Sunday that the government is extending the Asset Declaration Scheme (ADS) till July 3.Keeping in view the increasing interest of people in the ADS, the government extended its last date till the office hours of July 3 (Wednesday) to allow people to declare their assets and secure themselves against ramifications.“The Asset Declaration Schemes has been witnessing a lot of interest at the last minute…., so it is extended till the office hours conference,” said the advisor while briefing the media on the budget for the fiscal year 2019-20.Abdul Hafeez Sheikh appealed to the people to use the scheme as the government had already established a ‘Benami Commission’, which is mandated to go after the Benami properties.Dr. Hafeez Shaikh said that under the Benami law, there were heavy penalties and severe punishment for those holding Benami properties.“Since the Assets Declaration Scheme is in its last stage, so I appeal to the citizens, whether they are inside Pakistan or abroad, to take advantage of it,” he said. It is an easy way to bring the taxable hidden income into the tax net, he added.FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi said that without broadening the tax net, the revenues could not be improved.“Capacity extension depends upon the availability of data and not the existing tax filers,” he added.Shabbar Zaidi said the Benami Commission would be operational from July 1 and would be fully mandated to take actions against the Benami property holders. He urged the people to take advantage of the scheme to avoid any legal prosecution.He said that under the Assets Declaration Scheme, about 80,000 new people had become tax filers.Hammad Azhar said the scheme was a great success as it was attracting a huge number of people to declare their assets and each hour, thousands in numbers were entering into the tax net. A huge quantity of hidden assets has been declared so far.He said the majority of the new tax filers were small businessmen, shopkeepers, jewelers, and others, who were doing businesses worth of billions of rupees but were untaxed.