Assassination Attempt on IK imminent?

A

amjad_vantage

Sep 25, 2009
The things we are seeing from past month or so with respect to blunt steps taken by courts and other institutes with no fear of God or nation.

Don't you think they are brave enough to even get rid of IK.

Someone (palmist) even announced the complete plan (the nc vote done so far exactly the same way) back in dec 2021 with climax at death of a personality in first week of may 2022.

Note: Dont believe in fortune telling as the whole scenario must hv been spoon fed to him like the world planners do i.e. Simpsons
 
B

Bravo6ix

May 27, 2020
If they do anything to ik they’ll be digging the out further for themselves so I guess they’ll refrain from it

Hopefully that’s the case
 
Munib

Munib

Jan 27, 2014
amjad_vantage said:
The things we are seeing from past month or so with respect to blunt steps taken by courts and other institutes with no fear of God or nation.

Don't you think they are brave enough to even get rid of IK.

Someone (palmist) even announced the complete plan (the nc vote done so far exactly the same way) back in dec 2021 with climax at death of a personality in first week of may 2022.

Note: Dont believe in fortune telling as the whole scenario must hv been spoon fed to him like the world planners do i.e. Simpsons
Firstly, they plan and Allah plans rest you know don’t you?
Secondly, listening and believing in fortune tellers and palmist bla bla is shirk

why do you not know this.
 

