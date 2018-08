As documented in the Economic Survey 2016-17 , inter-state migration is higher than is commonly believed, estimated to be about 90 lakh a year between 2011 and 2016. Even a relatively poor state like Assam receives migrants from other states. In fact, as the Economic Survey documents, Assam is an important recipient of migrants from West Bengal. There are therefore without doubt many Bengali migrants in Assam who’ve been left out of the NRC