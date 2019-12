4 dead in anti-Citizenship Act protests in Assam, school, colleges shut; curfew relaxed in Dibrugarh, Guwahati

There were no reports of violence from Guwahati on Friday where cultural personalities and civil society members were on fast for 10 hours following a call given by the All Assam Students Union, which is leading the protests. In the morning, the administration relaxed curfew in Guwahati and Dibrugarh, following which shops and markets opened the shutters and people queued up to stock food and other essentials in view of the ongoing protests.