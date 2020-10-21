Assam Rifles convoy ambushed in Arunachal Pradesh, one jawan martyred The incident took place around 6.30 am when suddenly a convoy of 6 Assam Rifles came under heavy fire

One Assam Rifles personnel was killed in an ambush by suspected National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isac Muviah) militants near Sanliam village, 10kms south of Khonsa, in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district today.The development came three months after 6 Assam Rifles killed six militants belonging to NSCN (IM) faction in an early morning encounter near Nginu village, close to Myanmar border, in neighbouring Longding district.NSCN-IM is among the Naga militant outfits which has signed a ceasefire pact with the government of India.According to sources, the incident took place around 6.30 am when a convoy of 6 Assam Rifles came under heavy fire. "In the firefight, one personnel of Assam Rifles died while one sustained bullet injuries."Sources said, it is the handiwork of NSCN (IM) group in retaliation to the killing of its armed cadres in July this year.The Assam Rifles is yet to reveal the identity of the martyred soldier till the time of filing this news report. Attempts to speak to Assam Rifles for an official statement by this correspondent turned futile.