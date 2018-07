The Bengali muslim majority Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar district were supposed to become part of East Pakistan in 1947. But the most prominant muslim leader from Cachar, Abdul Matlib Majumder who was also one of the prominent congress leader in assam sabotaged this scheme.He was the instrumental to keep those 3 region within India.He was very popular among the muslims there and under his influence they opposed joining East Pakistan.Fortunately most of the Sylhet district became part of East Pakistan through referendum.But those muslim areas were lost.Now their descendantt are paying the price for the trechery of Abdul Matlib Majumder and those Muslim who were supported him.