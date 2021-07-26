FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sep 26, 2018
Tensions at the Assam-Mizoram border flared up on Monday with locals from Mizoram clashing with security officials from the neighboring state.
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga shared a video on Twitter showing locals brandishing sticks in a heated standoff with the police officials.
Union home minister Amit Shah to look into the matter, saying “this needs to be stopped right now”.
Assam Police claimed that miscreants from Mizoram indulged in stone-pelting and attacked government officials from Assam.
Responding to his Mizoram counterpart, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared another video of the clash, saying that civilians from Mizoram are not stopping volence and requested Zoramthanga to intervene.
Countering Sarma, CM Zoramthanga claimed that two companies of Assam police lathicharged and tear gassed civilians at Vairengte Auto Rickshaw stand in Mizoram earlier.
“Dear Himantaji, after cordial meeting of CMs by Hon‘ble Shri @amitshah ji, surprisingly 2 companies of Assam Police with civilians lathicharged & tear gassed civilians at Vairengte Auto Rickshaw stand inside Mizoram today. They even overrun CRPF personnel /Mizoram Police,” he said.
He shared another video of a couple purportedly being manhandled on their way back to Mizoram via Cachar in Assam
The boundary issue between Assam and Mizoram has flared up violently several times in the recent past.
The states raised the issue with home minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to the northeast.
Assam Mizoram border dispute: Assam, Mizoram CMs in heated Twitter exchange as border tensions flare up | India News - Times of India
India News: NEW DELHI: Tensions at the Assam-Mizoram border flared up on Monday with locals from Mizoram clashing with security officials from the neighbouring st.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com