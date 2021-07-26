What's new

Assam, Mizoram CMs in heated Twitter exchange as border tensions flare up

1627324842982.png

Tensions at the Assam-Mizoram border flared up on Monday with locals from Mizoram clashing with security officials from the neighboring state.
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga shared a video on Twitter showing locals brandishing sticks in a heated standoff with the police officials.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1419573360346894338
In his tweet, CM Zoramthanga urged Union home minister Amit Shah to look into the matter, saying “this needs to be stopped right now”.
Assam Police claimed that miscreants from Mizoram indulged in stone-pelting and attacked government officials from Assam.
Responding to his Mizoram counterpart, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared another video of the clash, saying that civilians from Mizoram are not stopping volence and requested Zoramthanga to intervene.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1419608924450263040
“Honble @ZoramthangaCM ji , Kolasib (Mizoram) SP is asking us to withdraw from our post until then their civilians won’t listen nor stop violence. How can we run government in such circumstances? Hope you will intervene at earliest,” Sarma tweeted , also tagging home minister Shah and PM Narendra Modi.
Countering Sarma, CM Zoramthanga claimed that two companies of Assam police lathicharged and tear gassed civilians at Vairengte Auto Rickshaw stand in Mizoram earlier.
“Dear Himantaji, after cordial meeting of CMs by Hon‘ble Shri @amitshah ji, surprisingly 2 companies of Assam Police with civilians lathicharged & tear gassed civilians at Vairengte Auto Rickshaw stand inside Mizoram today. They even overrun CRPF personnel /Mizoram Police,” he said.
He shared another video of a couple purportedly being manhandled on their way back to Mizoram via Cachar in Assam

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1419589272324100100
“Innocent couple on their way back to Mizoram via Cachar manhandled and ransacked by thugs and goons. How are you going to justify these violent acts?” he said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1419615157102071808
Following this, Sarma tweeted that he has spoken to his Mizoram counterpart and reiterated that Assam will maintain peace in the border areas. “I have expressed my willingness to visit Aizawl and discuss these issues if needed,” Sarma said.
The boundary issue between Assam and Mizoram has flared up violently several times in the recent past.
The states raised the issue with home minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to the northeast.

