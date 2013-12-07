Assam, Meghalaya aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Published on 12:00 AM, February 28, 2021Diplomatic CorrespondentThe Indian states of Assam and Meghalaya want regular exchanges of views between their trade representatives and those of Bangladesh to promote trade and settle complexities.The comments were made during the visit of Mohammad Imran, Bangladesh's high commissioner to India, to the two states in the last three days, according to a press release from the high commission.He met with the top leaders and officials of the states during his visit.During the envoy's courtesy call on Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonwal at his residence on Saturday, Imran emphasised that cooperation on various issues of mutual interest should be enhanced.Informing about the economic condition of Bangladesh, he said Bangladesh has come a long way in terms of development and is in a very strong position economically.He emphasised introducing the people of Assam to the current development scenario of Bangladesh, and establishing close communication between the people of the two regions through cultural and youth exchange programmes.Chief Minister Sonwal called for regular meetings between the trade representatives of the two countries and those directly involved in imports and exports to enhance bilateral trade and resolve trade complexities.On Thursday, Imran visited Tamabil customs port immigration centre. He held meetings with local and business representatives of the limestone, stone and coal importers' groups in the area as well as officials of the local administration.He said Bangladesh and India were working with India's north-eastern states, including Assam and Meghalaya, for the development and growth of Bangladesh's trade and tourism industry.He assured the business representatives of full cooperation in resolving trade-related concerns.On the same day, Imran visited the Dauki Customs Port Immigration Centre in Meghalaya and attended a view-exchange meeting with local Indian business representatives. He also visited the new customs port area proposed by India in the border area of Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet.In the evening, the high commissioner met Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Indian Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.